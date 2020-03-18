COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus may have canceled the remaining dates of Christian arena tour Roadshow 2020, but Compassion International artists are bringing the Roadshow to you.
Centricity Music recording artists Unspoken and Apollo LTD are teaming up for a night of music and encouragement during a "Thursday Night Homeshow" Facebook Live event on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 7:00 pm CDT / 8:00 pm EDT.
The event will be streamed live at facebook.com/unspokenmusic or facebook.com/ApolloLTD from the Sound Kitchen studio in Franklin, Tenn. and will benefit children in poverty.
As featured artists of the Roadshow 2020 tour, Unspoken and Apollo LTD decided to take performances that fans would have seen in-person and share them online.
"We were sad the tour canceled, but we wanted to bring something fun to people as they deal with the craziness of the world," said Unspoken lead singer Chad Mattson. "It'll be a great time to hear some great music from the comfort of your own living room."
Unspoken will perform fan favorites, including their new hit single "You've Always Been" and No. 1 Billboard hit single and third album title track "Reason."
Apollo LTD's Jordan Phillips and Adam Stark added, "The cancellation of Roadshow was a huge bummer – and took us all by surprise. But in the spirit of unity, we still want to bring the show to you! We, along with our friends in Unspoken, look forward to 'seeing' you on Thursday!"
The duo will perform their first single, "You," from their full-length debut album slated to release this fall, as well as songs from their widely acclaimed "Out of Body" LP.
Compassion will give viewers the opportunity to sponsor a child through a special link during the "Thursday Night Homeshow" Facebook Live event.
According to Compassion's Roadshow team, "One of the goals and highlights of our tours are the thousands of children that are released from poverty in Jesus' name through child sponsorship. Canceling the Roadshow was a difficult decision, but we're excited to join Unspoken and Apollo LTD as they change both the world and our living rooms through this event."
About Compassion International
Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 8,000 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.
About Centricity Music:
Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, Tenn. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Caitie Hurst, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jonny Diaz, Jordan Feliz, Lauren Daigle, Neon Feather, North Point Worship, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more information on Centricity Music, visit www.centricitymusic.com.
