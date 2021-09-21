NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 40.21 bn is expected in the corporate training market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the corporate training market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of increased need for skilled employees & growing popularity of mobile-based training will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Corporate Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
- Technical Training
- Non-technical Training
Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Corporate Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market size
- Corporate Training Market trends
- Corporate Training Market industry analysis
Market trends such as cost-effective e-learning training modules is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as budgetary concerns may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corporate Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-technical training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
