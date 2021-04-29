PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerialSphere, the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, today announced that it has received the 2021 Leading Expert in Aerial Imagery and Mapping Award from Corporate Vision Magazine. The award recognizes AerialSphere's breakthrough technology and unique product offering with the XP360 API and Web Application.
Corporate Vision Magazine is dedicated to recognizing the companies, teams, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence in their field, remain innovative, and provide the most outstanding products and services to clients in several key industries across the business landscape. Award recipients are hand-picked by their dedicated in-house team through an internal process of research, analysis, shortlisting, and selection.
"We are excited to win a Corporate Vision award and proud of all of the hard work our team has done over the last year to make AerialSphere a market leader," said Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at AerialSphere. "We see this award as further validation of our leading position as a provider of panoramic basemaps in the imagery and mapping industries and a positive representation of our customers' overall enthusiasm for our products and services."
This award will be added to other prestigious awards AerialSphere has received in the last year, including:
- The Top 25 Tech Startups to Watch in Metro Phoenix, by AZ Business
- Top 10 Tech Startup in Phoenix, by The Tech Tribune
- #4 Software Company Transforming Arizona's Tech Industry, by BuiltIn
- PAPA International 2021 Innovation Award
"We're fiercely passionate about recognizing outstanding achievement, game-changing innovation, and stellar performance. All of our awards are carefully tailored to provide detailed and in-depth analysis of the very best each market, industry, sector, and region has to offer," said Katherine Benton, Awards Executive, Corporate Vision.
About AerialSphere
AerialSphere is the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, giving companies new vantage points to make better informed decisions. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, AerialSphere is changing how companies plan, develop and market their properties, products, and services. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in a number of industries including real estate, retail, insurance and entertainment. AerialSphere has been trusted by four of the top five commercial real estate brokerages and has been recognized five times in the last year as one of the most innovative technology companies in Arizona. To learn more about AerialSphere, visit: https://aerialsphere.com.
About Corporate Vision Magazine
Created by a highly experienced team of business experts, advisors, and insiders, Corporate Vision, a publication of AI Global Media, provides discerning readers with a wealth of news, features, and comment on the corporate issues of the day. Corporate Vision boasts a global reach, with a circulation that stretches from Europe to the US, Africa to Asia, and includes some of the most prominent CEOs and key investors from the worlds of technology, training and education, marketing, innovation, and design, and products and services. Learn more at https://www.corpvision-news.com/.
