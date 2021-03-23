EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is now offering a full range of background checks to its technology clients as companies increasingly staff up on remote workers. The trend toward a more remote workforce may have stemmed from the COVID pandemic but now seems like it is here to say as evidenced by a reported Upwork survey on the CNBC Website, entitled, AT WORK1 in 4 Americans will be working remotely in 2021.
"Many of our clients have expressed the increased need to onboard staff where at least part of which will be working remotely," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. "Remote staffs have its advantages, but also involves different challenges to the managers and human resource personnel. At Corra Group we are working with our clients to best secure confidence that the company is hiring the right people who can work remotely.
"There are the obvious considerations for an employment screening package," said Basichis. "But then there are new concerns with regard to remote workers. Is the candidate able to work by themselves and still be productive? Do they have the credentials they claim to have? To address such issues encompassing remote staffing, Corra Group now recommends professional reference verifications, and stresses education verification and employment verification. The point being, is this candidate fully equipped to work independently?
Basichis pointed out that the Upwork survey reported on CNBC "By 2025, 36.2 million Americans will be working remotely, an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels." He noted as this changes the way candidates are being hired, especially within the technology sector, it has challenged Corra Group to offer additional services to better facilitate the remote hiring experience.
"Corra Group offers its SwiftHire service so that HR can now email their candidate a link so it is the candidate and not the HR Manager who conducts the necessary data input for employment screening. The candidate can also upload any required documents, which is especially the case with international background checks and education verification.
"Employment screening in the technology industry is hardly one size fits all," said Basichis. "Some employers run background checks to meet compliance standards passed down by the larger corporations or by government contractors. Other businesses make sure their candidates are qualified and have the credentials necessary to interface with clients. It varies. At Corra Group, it becomes increasingly necessary to customize accordingly."
BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.
Media Contact
Gordon Basichis, Corra Group, 3105249800, gordonb@corragroup.com
SOURCE Corra Group