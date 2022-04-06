A multitude of free events celebrating science and education, plus the world-famous festival for national playwrights to showcase their creations
COSTA MESA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As families lean into the spring season, Travel Costa Mesa highlights the activities and city events that are great for parents, kids and more. Between the shopping at South Coast Plaza, the events at the OC Fair, and the performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, tourists visiting Costa Mesa can be sure to have their visit chock full of things to do, including close proximity to Orange County beaches and the world-famous Disneyland® Resort.
IMAGINOLOGY
OC Fair & Event Center
April 9-10, 2022
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 708-1500
Imaginology is a FREE two-day event that gives students the unique opportunity to explore careers and more in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics along with agriculture education. The event was canceled in 2020 and went virtual in 2021, so OC Fair is bring an in-person event back this year with family-friendly activities and entertainment for kids of all ages.
Science: Hands-on experimenting with Compass Charter Schools, YMCA of Orange County and Gemology. Continue with physical science exploration including hula hoops, Recess Revolution's free-play area, or Heroes Hall Museum's Fort Blisters Boot Camp.
Tech: Discuss the future and history of computers with The Coder School and the National College Resources Foundation. OC Fair will also be offering an augmented reality activity in which kids can make their own coloring page come alive!
Engineering: Harbor Soaring Society will host aerospace adventures, Brain Builders will show off robots and LEGOs, and Imaginology's cardboard engineering competition will be on display. Continue the fun with woodcarving, scroll saws, Rigamajigs and module trains.
Art: The Main Stage will be host to local entertainment such as dance groups, DJs and music groups. Imaginology will be hosting a mural competition as well as a wide selection of crafting projects.
Math: The Local Academic Chess chapter will host their annual Tournament of Champions on Saturday from 12:30 to 4 pm. Registration is $30 at strategickids.com.
Agriculture: Livestock competitions and exhibits will be on display throughout Imaginology. Additionally, Centennial Farm will feature activities such as radish seed planting, a terrarium makeshop, oxen demos and more.
Imaginology will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is free and most activities are included. Parking is $10. Limited food options will be available for purchase.
PACIFIC PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY
April 8-10, 2022
655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 708-5555
http://www.scr.org/plays/pacific-playwrights-festival/2022-pacific-playwrights-festival
Launched in 1998, South Coast Repertory's annual Pacific Playwrights Festival (PPF) is a major national showcase for new plays, part of The Lab@SCR, including nine programs devoted to the development of new plays and musicals for the American theatre.
The 24th festival in April 2022 will bring the total number of plays presented at PPF to 152, including many that have become mainstays of contemporary American theatre. Each year's three-day festival attracts theatre professionals from across the nation who are drawn by the chance to be the first to see some of the best new plays in the country. These artistic leaders, along with SCR's devoted new play audiences, take advantage of the opportunity to engage with seven new plays that traverse the theatrical landscape.
This year's festival takes places April 8-10 and features five staged readings, samples from The Lab event and one fully staged world premiere during an action-packed weekend.
The New York Times calls SCR "an incubator of major talent… South Coast has mounted an impressive list of acclaimed plays, long before the East Coast establishment got wind of them." SCR's 23 previous festivals have introduced such award-winning plays as Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2, Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, Qui Nguyen's Vietgone, Jordan Harrison's Marjorie Prime, and David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole.
Find a full list of the seven readings and productions and ticket information here.
SDCCU RUNNING FESTIVAL
Formerly known as the OC Marathon, the OC Fair and Event Center hosts two days of great events, including the finish line of the marathon and half-marathon and the full OC 5K. The OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo is a free 2-day extravaganza at the OC Fair & Event Center Exhibit Halls held on April 29 and 30. Guests may visit booths and learn about health and fitness-related products.
Stick around for Celebrate OC, including two days showcasing the best that OC has to offer including local bands, local brews and bites and OC's latest sports and fitness trends. Here's the schedule of events for the weekend.
Visitors looking for even more things to do in Costa Mesa can check the Travel Costa Mesa Calendar of Events.
