BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What's going on? What's the way forward? Finding an answer may be as simple as swiping left or right.
Forget This Good Thing I Just Said is a new experience, based on an old kind of book – the collection of short sayings, or aphorisms. By combining several hundred original aphorisms with the ring-oscillator software used in random-number-generating technology, Forget This Good Thing I Just Said offers up a completely unique experience every time a reader opens it.
It's something literary, philosophical, and a little magical to brighten up everyone's screens.
Forget This Good Thing I Just Said - FAQs
What it is
It's a book, an app, a conversation, am oracle perhaps. But above all, it's a series of chance encounters.
How it works
A collection of more than 900 original aphorisms pass through the ring-oscillator software used in random-number-generating technology. The result is that one aphorism follows another, but always in new sequences, so a reader always has a new experience, and each reader's experience is utterly unique. As new patterns emerge, or seem to emerge, the import and meaning of the work changes over time.
Why it exists
It's an exploration. It's an experience and an experiment. What it helps readers find is what it's for. Let's all find out together.
Why it's on mobile devices
It often seems that everything's being reduced to small noise on a small screen, from the King James Bible to the theatrical cut of Lawrence of Arabia. Maybe by starting with small noise on a small screen, something new might grow.
What it's like
Forget This Good Thing I Just Said is like a conversation with a smart, long-lost friend who has big news, and keeps changing the subject.
How to read it
The app is best. But the book is good for people trying to get away from screens. For the book, a reader should devise a way to get around it in a random fashion. This could involve math, or flipping a coin, or feeling their way from page to page and line to line based on a tingle in their thumb.
Who made it
Matt Dublin and Colin Dodds.
About the Developer
Matt Dublin is a Brooklyn-based developer focused on participatory and accessible software design solutions.
About the Aphorist
Colin Dodds lives in New York City with his wife and children. See his books, films and more at thecolindodds.com.
