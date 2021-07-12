HARDIN, Ky., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Her new product "Georgette Jones Apple Sin" was turned down by every major liquor distributor after the history making Gold Medal win was announced with one unnamed distributor representative commenting off the record - "For a 72 Proof whiskey, it simply tastes too good and could hurt sales for many of our biggest suppliers." Tennessee friends can help by requesting that your favorite liquor store, restaurant, or bar to carry it.

Not only did Georgette have the top Apple/Cinnamon whiskey in the 2021 SIP Awards hotly contested flavored whiskey class, but her Gold Medal marked the first time in competition history that a daughter had followed her father's Gold Medal win with a Gold Medal for her own brand. Her Dad's Gold Medal came in 2016 in the same class.

The guarded apple/cinnamon recipe was created by Kentucky Master Distiller R. Spencer Balentine using his great grandfather's base whiskey recipe from 1920. Balentine remains one of the top medal winners over various categories in the International SIP Awards yearly competition.

Apple Sin is not only tasty as a drink, but the all-natural ingredients work well as a cooking aid - as in basting ribs, in apple pies or poured over ice cream as a "whiskey ala mode". Georgette will be posting recipes on the GJAS Face Book page.

Georgette Jones Apple Sin is available online in 48 states (De. & Tn. Excluded) through Barrel Station with this direct link https://barrelstation.com/georgette-jones

Available for purchase at Silent Brigade Distillery, 426 Broadway St. Paducah Ky. 42001 Free Tours and Tastings daily Tuesday – Saturday. Phone 270-709/3242

 

