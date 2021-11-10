SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an aggregation platform connecting with online course providers and learners all over the world, Coursef believes that learners need to have more chances of approaching the most sought-after technologies in E-learning like online courses leveraging Virtual Reality technology for hands-on activities through screen computers.
Stemming from the common issue among most online students is that they find it hard to concentrate or to understand abstract concepts during lessons through webcams. Understanding online learning challenges, Coursef strives to find optimum solutions along with their reputable course providers in order to help learners to address their difficulties directly during their online learning process. And, implementing Virtual Reality technology in online learning is obviously an inevitable trend in the education field.
"To evaluate the effectiveness of online courses using Virtual Reality technology, our learning management system recorded and analyzed learners' performance after they completed online courses using Virtual Reality technology. And, we found that more than 86% achieved good results through mini tests after lessons and the end-of-course assessment tests. Most of them expressed their satisfaction and gave positive feedback about the effectiveness of the VR application in online learning." David Louis, Marketing Director, said.
Implementing modern technologies in E-learning, in turn, is essential to improve learners' performance effectively. Today, leveraging Virtual Reality in online courses, Coursef considers it as a further step for better online learning performance. Therefore, Coursef encourages learners to access online programs using this technology to enhance learners' engagement, and reach the best outcomes as well.
The latest research from Coursef, however, has shown that only about 9% of online learners at Coursef are attending online classes leveraging VR technology. This indicated that approaching online courses leveraging Virtual Reality technology is pretty new for many learners.
According to the latest survey conducted by the Coursef Research and Development Department, however, nearly 67% of learners at Coursef were truly concerned with VR technology and interested in trying as well as enrolling in with the hope of improving their achievements dramatically.
That's the reason why Coursef itself is endeavoring to provide valued information relating to Virtual Reality technology as well as its applications in such as updating the latest blog posts recommended about VR technology on the top for readers at Coursef.
In addition, Coursef also attaches great importance to prioritize quality courses using VR technology and works with their course providers to give learners around the world the best value-for-money online courses. Coursef is currently finalizing and upgrading its LMS system and website interface so that any user who visits its site can easily see recommended courses leveraging VR technology based on their login information. Hence, learners can find it easier to find the right courses they are looking for at Coursef.
In the latest online seminar on the future of distance learning between Coursef and their course providers, Stephen Erickson, Strategic Development Director at Coursef, shared their vision of applying VR into online courses:
"Through major changes in the way we work and we interact with each other in recent years, implementing modern technologies in E-learning is an imperative transformation. Both Learners and Course providers , nonetheless, need more time to approach VR technology as well as using it in all courses to make it available to access at affordable prices. As one of the pioneering online course aggregation platforms, Coursef believes that many learners worldwide can have such easy access to courses using Virtual Reality to achieve their ultimate goals even when they are still stuck at home attributable to the pandemic."
