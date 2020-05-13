LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Duffy – best-selling author, speaker, and creator of the popular "What Now?" Dash Radio series, announces CovAID, a FREE two-day virtual event, May 21-22 from 8am-4pm PDT, to help provide entrepreneurs with the tools and training necessary to come out of this COVID-19 crisis even stronger.
According to a recent survey by Main Street America, 57% of businesses saw revenue drop by 75% or more due to Covid-19 and 8 out of 10 have already closed temporarily. 33 million people have applied for unemployment in the last six weeks, even more than during the Great Depression.
As a result of Covid-19's sweep through the nation, Duffy – who rose from the ashes of the 2008 market crash -- started getting calls from entrepreneurs struggling to save their business or being forced to shut down, employees who were laid off or furloughed, and contractors who saw their consulting agreements disappear overnight.
So, Duffy created the two-day CovAID Business Festival, where he will be joined by some of America's top entrepreneurs, entertainers, and athletes who will share their inspiring stories and what they are doing now to pivot and adapt.
The nearly 40 speakers include:
- Brian Smith, Founder of UGG Boots
- Andre Reed, NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver
- Jeff Hoffman, Founder of Priceline.com
- Rob Angel, Founder of Pictionary
- Grant Cardone, Founder of Cardone Capital
After starting his career working with self-help pioneer, Tony Robbins, Duffy became a successful tech executive, sold a company to Richard Branson's Virgin Group, and then lost it all in the 2008 market crash. He went nearly $400,000 in debt, couldn't pay his bills, and ended up in the hospital due to stress. He wants others to see that they can turn things around like he did.
Each CovAID attendee will receive a FREE "Virtual Gift Bag" filled with practical resources. Technology giant SAP Concur is the title sponsor; Events.com is among the supporting sponsors and multi-platform broadcasting is being handled by KNEKT, an award-winning livestream production company.
Monies raised will benefit Eat REAL, a charity providing healthy food for kids and families during this crisis. For more info visit https://covaidbusinessfestival.com.