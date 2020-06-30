LAS VEGAS, Nevada, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tom Brady starts a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we took the time to reflect on how remarkable the New England Patriots' legacy has been to the world of sports betting.
Covers.com's Patrick Everson sat down with oddsmakers, wiseguys and even Boston beat reporters about the Patriots' unparalleled Against the Spread (ATS) results and their impact on the sports betting industry.
"A dream run for the public, and a nightmare for the books." That's how MGM Resorts sportsbooks' Jeff Stoneback described the first 10 weeks of NFL betting during the 2007 season. As NFL betting trends go, that stretch was a microcosm of Brady's two decades under center for the Patriots.
Some Patriots betting highlights include:
- Since Tom Brady took over as the starting QB in Week 3 of the 2001 season, the Patriots went 186-129-9 against the NFL point spreads (59.04 percent) with Brady under center.
- Brady was 40-16-2 ATS (71.4 percent) with the Patriots either an underdog or in a pick 'em game, including 10-1-1 ATS at home and 16-1 ATS following a straight up (SU) loss.
- Since the AFC East became a four-team division in the 2002-03 season, New England is 85-23 SU in division play, going 6-0 twice, 5-1 nine times and posting a winning record all 18 years. The team owned a 61-43-4 ATS record versus divisional foes in that span, covering 58.6 percent of the time.
It's a whole new betting ballgame now for the Patriots, Brady and the Buccaneers. Unquestionably, Brady has been a sports betting bonanza for the ages, as he enters the twilight of his career. Pundits, bettors and bookmakers are unlikely to see such greatness again.
