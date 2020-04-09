NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosy is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Verishop, employing Choosy's technology-driven women's clothing designs and data to enhance the online shopping experience for both Choosy and Verishop customers.
Choosy is the first fashion brand to use artificial intelligence and social community validation to produce quality, on-demand fashion collections. By joining forces with Verishop, Choosy is able to access the scale of Verishop's premier online-shopping destination to get its designs to new customers. Meanwhile, Verishop is able to continue enriching its platform by offering its shoppers Choosy clothing inspired by the styles they see on their social feeds. It also acquires the rights to select Choosy brand, data, and technology assets.
Choosy is excited to introduce their community to the Verishop shopping experience! Choosy started with the goal of using technology to deliver top trends and fashion in a smarter way. The brand aims to bring the styles that customers love on social media directly into their hands, and by making Choosy styles available on Verishop, customers can get them even faster with Verishop's free one-day shipping.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Verishop, a company that shares our passion for redefining eCommerce and delivering quality products," said Founder and CEO Jessie Zeng.
"We appreciate how Choosy has been able to leverage technology in fashion to speak to a socially-savvy customer, and we are looking forward to what this partnership holds," said Imran Khan, co-founder and CEO of Verishop.
Verishop is building an online-shopping ecosystem to help shoppers discover more than 450 hand-selected global brands across all major lifestyle categories with the convenience of free one-day shipping, free returns, 24/7 customer care, and a best-price guarantee. That means shoppers get an effortless, more-inspired place to shop for women's and men's fashion, home décor, beauty, wellness, tech and more.
Stay tuned with Choosy and Verishop to see where our journey takes us!
About Choosy
We believe in everyone having a say. In making your voice heard. In being bold enough to ask for what you want...and then getting it. For decades, fashion has been a one-way conversation, with designers, editors, and stylists telling you what to wear. Choosy is here to start a dialogue. Our proprietary, best-in-class artificial intelligence reads what's trending across social platforms. We take that information to our community to validate its findings--they weigh in via polls, comments, DMs, and private social groups. Then we distill the best of both to create new styles that are essentially guaranteed to be liked--all in under 21 days. New drops land every month. Welcome to #ChoosyNation.
About Verishop
Verishop an online-shopping ecosystem to help customers discover the best global brands -- from DNVBs to up-and-coming makers to the established brands shoppers already love -- and give those brands a safe home to connect with consumers. With goods across all major lifestyle categories including women's and men's fashion, home décor, beauty, wellness and more, every product sold is sourced directly from the brands, meaning there are no counterfeits or fake goods. With free one-day shipping in the continental U.S., free returns, 24/7 customer care, and our best-price guarantee, Verishop is an effortless, more inspired place to shop. Learn more at www.verishop.com or @verishop on Instagram.