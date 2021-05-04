NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The soundbar market is poised to grow by USD 2.07 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The market records incremental growth due to the increase in the number of smart homes during the forecast period.
Technavio's latest market report estimates include the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on the soundbar market. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The wireless streaming of audio content is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the streaming limited to network range may impede the market growth.
Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the soundbar market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 2 Expect LLC, Altec Lansing Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp.
Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue - 2021−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, challenges, and market opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application and geography
- Competitive Landscape – Detailed vendor information with segments and key offerings
Learn more about the factors impacting the future of the soundbar market, enquire before buying: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41611
Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The soundbar market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Music players
- TV sets
- Computers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the soundbar market report:
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
