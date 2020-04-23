DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jigsaw Explorer (https://www.jigsawexplorer.com/), a popular website for playing online jigsaw puzzles, recently announced the availability of its jigsaw puzzle platform for use on other websites due to demand resulting from the current global pandemic. COVID-19 related lockdown and stay-at-home orders around the world have left many people looking for new ways to stay entertained on the internet while at home. Many organizations and website owners are trying to determine how they can enhance their websites to help meet that rising demand for online entertainment. With 10 years of experience as one of the internet's most popular jigsaw puzzle websites, Jigsaw Explorer is well positioned to help other websites provide that entertainment for their visitors. Jigsaw Explorer now makes it easy for those websites to embed interactive jigsaw puzzles based on their own photos directly into their own web pages. Many websites already have a lot of images that would make great jigsaw puzzles. Jigsaw Explorer's platform now allows those websites to use their images to create a more engaging and entertaining experience for their visitors.
"When the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders started going into effect, especially here in the US, we suddenly started receiving requests from tourism sites, marketing agencies, museums, non-profits, government agencies, and other organizations all wanting to use our jigsaw puzzle platform to create their own jigsaw puzzles for their own websites," said Jigsaw Explorer's founder and owner, Bob Flora. "Our own website experienced a 60% surge in web traffic in just the first few weeks after the stay-at-home orders began, and it's still increasing, so we know there is a lot of new demand for this type of entertainment."
Embedding a custom jigsaw puzzle into a website using Jigsaw Explorer's platform is free and it's just as easy as embedding a Google Map. The process begins at Jigsaw Explorer's custom jigsaw puzzle page where the website owner specifies the web address of the image to be used as the puzzle's subject. After setting a few other optional values, a button click creates an HTML code snippet which the website owner can then embed into the HTML code of their own web page. A simple custom puzzle link is also provided for those website owners who prefer their custom jigsaw puzzle be hosted at Jigsaw Explorer, rather than be embedded into their own site. Website owners may create as many custom jigsaw puzzles with Jigsaw Explorer's platform as they wish at no cost. More information about creating custom jigsaw puzzles, along with an embedded jigsaw puzzle demo, can be found at the Jigsaw Explorer website.
