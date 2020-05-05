ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises will sponsor Georgia Gives Day, an event organized by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) on Giving Tuesday Now, the global day of giving developed in emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
On May 5, the GCN will host a Giving Tuesday Now Facebook Livestream at noon (EST) to highlight several of Georgia's nonprofits that sustain communities around the state. The livestream will broadcast messages and programming produced by hundreds of Georgia's nonprofits.
Along with the Cox-owned Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), Cox Enterprises joins several corporate partners including the Coca-Cola Foundation, Chick-fil-A, Mercedes-Benz and more to encourage Georgians to donate to local causes or organizations. On the Georgia Gives website, GAgives.org, donors can easily search for nonprofits and causes they care about — and donate within minutes.
"Our communities need us more than ever and we're proud to rally together with the AJC and other local companies to make a meaningful impact. This pandemic has radically changed so many lives here in Georgia and we are honored to play a role in supporting the community," said Maury Wolfe, AVP of corporate responsibility and public affairs at Cox Enterprises.
"There are so many organizations in Georgia that are experiencing unprecedented need right now," said Donna Hall, publisher of the AJC. "Supporting the community and bringing awareness to this kind of local fundraising is core to who we are, and we can't wait to see the outcome of Georgia Gives Day."
In addition to sponsoring Georgia Gives Day, the James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, is supporting the Feed the Frontline initiative for Giving Tuesday Now. Feed the Frontline, a program established by the James M. Cox Foundation and Emory Healthcare, provides meals to Atlanta's frontline workers. Learn more and donate at http://feedthefrontline.emory.edu/.
#GivingTuesdayNow
Giving Tuesday, which typically takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global day of generosity and charitable contributions. With the outbreak of COVID-19 and the increased need in communities across the world, a new Giving Tuesday — Giving Tuesday Now — will take place on May 5. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow across social media.
Learn more about the global movement at Now.GivingTuesday.org
