PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix Solutions, the only global ad sales platform built for media, has announced that Cox Media Group (CMG) has implemented their Monarch Media Ad Sales Platform. This enterprise-wide execution will provide CMG with complete visibility into their aggregated data while also providing extensive CRM capabilities and media intelligence designed to increase revenue opportunities and extend operational efficiencies.
CMG recognized that Monarch's media-specific proficiency and ability to unify first-and-third party data sets enterprise-wide would enable the organization to better align, forecast, and measure their sales efforts, accurately and holistically. Additionally, Monarch will give CMG complete transparency into historical data, the ability to uncover new, upsell, and cross-sell opportunities, and better organization of daily, weekly, and monthly goal-driven activities and schedules. Intuitive to-use and mobile-friendly, Monarch will also provide CMG's users with quick access to pertinent information when and where needed, simultaneously allowing them to strengthen customer relationships.
"At CMG, we have big plans and as such, we needed to ensure we had an enterprise-wide foundation for our sales organization. Matrix was a logical solution for us, they understand our business and their software provides tools that the account executive needs to do their job successfully and the Monarch system also unites budgets, forecasting and actual results to provide enhanced insights throughout our sales organization," shared Steve Pruett, Executive Chairman of the Board, CMG. "With our entire team on one system they will have the necessary information at hand in order to leverage their time and efficiencies while also maximizing the investments of our customers by capitalizing on our entire product suite."
Serving as both an extensive sales enablement and revenue management platform, Monarch sits at the front-end of the ad sales workflow functioning as an integral hub to the sales organization. It aggregates, cleanses, and normalizes disparate data sources to provide unified, accurate views and it alerts users of when and where to act using Artificial Intelligence Modeling Language (AIML). Built on an open architecture and utilizing multiple integration points, Monarch can both automate and extend workflow capabilities allowing users to maximize omnichannel revenue opportunities and streamline workflow processes to deliver an enhanced ROI.
"We are very excited to be working with CMG and are committed to helping them capitalize on their investment" commented Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. "With Monarch in place, CMG will be able to exploit sales opportunities and operational efficiencies that will not only help them to grow and increase revenue, but also strengthen their customer relationships, which I know they hold in very high-regard."
About Matrix Solutions
Matrix Solutions makes media happen by helping media companies to better monetize their content. Its flagship product, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built for media – transforming chaotic data into actionable sales information that delivers the insights necessary for prospecting, managing, evaluating, and closing business. The company manages more than $13 billion in media ad revenue, offering its best-in-class analytics, sales intelligence, media-specific CRM, and sales tools to more than 10,000 media sellers to manage their workflow more efficiently. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.
