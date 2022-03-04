BEIJING, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on the international museum collaboration and exchange.

An Laishun, member of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and vice president of the International Council of Museums, has worked for four decades promoting international museum collaboration and exchange.

He says there is a need to select major topics of common concern and to further expand the depth and breadth of existing cooperation in the international museum sector to help museums recover from the setbacks caused by COVID-19.

Watch the video to learn more.

https://youtu.be/c6XsRGQm5qw

