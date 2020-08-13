JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksonville-based video production agency CRAIMARK Studios, Inc. has announced a multifaceted expansion beginning fall of 2020. The move signals the studio's intention to be the premiere destination for both commercial production and film rental services in Northeast Florida. Additionally, CRAIMARK has initiated a partnership to develop multiple film and television projects through 2023.
Founded by Craig Bukata, CRAIMARK has already gained a reputation for reliable and comprehensive video production services. "We do just about everything," says Bukata. "We provide full-service solutions – from concept through delivery, scripting through complete post-production of commercial projects. Our goal is to make each venture as rewarding and effortless for our clients as possible."
While the company has already enjoyed measurable success, the new expansion represents an ambitious advance into the commercial world. CRAIMARK will now be opening their doors to other production companies, by offering cinematic video equipment rental services and studio space. The website to find all of their services and products is www.rentmyvideogear.com.
"There's so much to offer here in Jacksonville. We want to make it a simple decision for any company looking for a safe, comfortable shooting climate and diverse location opportunities."
In addition to a strong push forward within the commercial realm, CRAIMARK's expansion isn't limited to strictly video production and rental services. The studio recently teamed up with Blood Vision Media to develop and co-produce a series of film and television projects through 2023. The partnership represents an aggressive advance into the entertainment sector.
"We're excited to be working with Craig and CRAIMARK," notes Christopher Wiggins, writer/producer and founder of Blood Vision Media. "We've been looking for the right production partner to help develop our many projects, and Craig is it. His technical knowledge is rivaled only by his careful attention to detail and quality."
The production partnership will begin with the feature film BURNS HOUSE, scheduled to begin filming later this year. From there, the companies will co-produce a television series and four additional feature projects over the next 36 months. The producers expect the end result will demonstrate the importance of bringing film and television back to Jacksonville, by providing jobs and helping to stimulate the local economy.
"We are delighted with CRAIMARK Studios' expansion plan which will bring more film and television productions to Jacksonville and bolster the continued success for this important industry in our city's history," said Todd Roobin, manager, City of Jacksonville Film & Television Office.