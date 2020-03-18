INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crawford the Cat ® provides an immediate solution to teach young children about good hygiene. Crawford the Cat entertains and educates kids through its free library of short animated videos, coloring pages and easy to read e-books designed to teach young children sustainable and healthy habits. Crawford's messaging includes titles such as "Crawford the Cat Washes His Hands", and "Crawford is a Sneezer Pleaser". The Crawford the Cat website was built as a resource for our youngest citizens to learn a variety of healthy habits.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informs citizens that handwashing can prevent illness and clean hands save lives1. "Today's news is filled with information and reminders of how to keep from spreading germs to avoid the perils of the flu and the novel COVID-19 virus. The Crawford the Cat platform is ideal, for both home and school use to talk to our youngest citizens about healthy habits and making good choices," said toy and brand expert, Alita Friedman, CEO Alita's Brand Bar.
For the past decade, Pre-K -2 teachers have been utilizing the Crawford the Cat character brand assets to educate young children, aged 3-7. The thoughtful series of videos on subjects such as hand washing, exercising and even sneezing properly, was created and aligned with the National Health Education Standards. Studies1 show that children develop emotional bonds with brand mascots and media characters as if they were their personal friends. To date, over 10 million visitors have viewed the videos of the little green cat and have downloaded free content from the Crawford The Cat website.
Hundreds of teachers have provided testimonials for Crawford the Cat's timeless lessons and interactive platform. Later this year the company plans to release an anti-bullying video and accompanying e-book to continue the character education programming.
About Crawford the Cat
Crawford's Corner LLC owns the intellectual property for Crawford the Cat, the lively animated series initiated in 2003 by Perennial Pictures Film Corporation, based in Indianapolis, IN.
