Crayola Experience is a one-of-a-kind family destination where the magic of Crayola comes to life with dozens of hands-on attractions that help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity, and experience color in a whole new way. The brand’s flagship attraction is located in Easton, Pa., the birthplace of Crayola crayons. Other locations include Orlando, Fla.; Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz. (PRNewsfoto/Crayola Experience)