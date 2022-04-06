Return to Las Vegas spotlights the innovative LED lighting system for film production, shown at NAB Show for the first time ever
SYDNEY, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creamsource, developers of artisan-quality cinema lighting for more than 15 years, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2022 NAB Show from April 23-27 at booth C6540 in Central Hall. For the first time ever at NAB, attendees will be able to get up close and personal with the Vortex lighting series, an innovative LED lighting system for film production that embodies the artist-first approach to UI/UX for maximum creative output for which Creamsource is known. The Vortex series features two distinct LED fixtures: the high-powered flagship 650W 2'x1' Vortex8 and the 1'x1' 325W Vortex4.
Each Vortex fixture boasts the same UI, favored by lighting artists for its modern design and ease of use, eliminating learning curves and downtime associated with rigging and programming multiple lights. All Vortex series lights work in concert with each other thanks to the shared platform, streamlining the entire lighting experience for users. This makes for easily expanded lighting configurations to bring artistic visions to life.
Underpinning the entire Vortex platform is Creamsource's industry-leading firmware, CreamOS. With the latest CreamOS 2.0 architecture, Vortex8 and Vortex4 are equipped for creative expression with pre-programmed effects, color gels, multi-zone control, and the innovative FrameSync technology for enhanced effects and creative applications.
Experience the Vortex Series at NAB 2022
Two fixtures afford endless possibilities when it comes to creating the perfect look:
- World Class Engineering: Both Vortex fixtures combine diverse production methods from precision-machined extrusions and high-strength die casting to leading-edge technopolymer components and aerospace-grade sealing technologies. The result is IP65-rated water-resistant fixtures that have eliminated external power supplies to simplify rigging and cabling.
- Endlessly Efficient: Crafted to produce a narrow beam angle and high light output, the punchiness and colour science of the Vortex series enable real-to-life reproduction of skin tones and colours while covering more area with fewer units.
- Versatile: A narrow native beam angle of 20° and CCT range from 2200K to 15000K means that Vortex8 and Vortex4 can be used as a hard punch light to bounce or push through diffusion, or as a creamy soft light with the Creamsource diffuser or dome. For even greater lighting design versatility, macro-level controls let users manipulate individual zones.
- Connectivity Comes Standard: Vortex8 and Vortex4 feature 'Vortex Connect' a connectivity suite including LumenRadio TimoTwo built in, Ethernet with sACN, Bluetooth, 5pin DMX, Wifi, USB type A and Creamsource Accessory port. This makes interaction possible between Vortex series LEDs and various third party instruments and protocols.
Industry-Unique Five Year Registered Warranty
To demonstrate their commitment to customer satisfaction, Creamsource offers an extended five-year registered warranty on all fixtures. Customers need only to register their products within six months of purchase and Creamsource will be in touch to approve the extended warranty.
Learn more: https://creamsource.com/5-year-warranty/
About Creamsource
Australia-based Creamsource has been an industry pioneer since 2005 (est. as Outsight), designing and building innovative lighting solutions that power productions worldwide. By partnering with some of the best cinematographers, gaffers and rental companies in the industry, Creamsource leverages expert feedback to provide purpose-built lighting products that address complicated production challenges head-on. Composed of seasoned industry veterans armed with firsthand knowledge of production environments, Creamsource blends an informed approach to design with a performance-oriented ethos to make its lighting solutions visible on film sets large and small.
Creamsource LED luminaires have been applied on major Hollywood feature films including, Lucy in the Sky, Legion Series 3, Captain Marvel, The Mandalorian, Black Panther, Dune, Dumbo, Mulan, Jungle Book, Aquaman, Mortal Engines, American Assassin, Alien Covenant, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dr Strange and Thor: Ragnarok, and TV dramas including Stranger Things, MacGuyver, Homeland, Zapped, and Magnum PI.
