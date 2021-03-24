FORT LEE, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, today announced that it will host a webcast on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, which the Company intends to release before the market opens.
Q4 and Full Year 2020 Webcast Details:
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Those interested in joining the webcast may register in advance using the link below:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947440/DEB0940866D0515E4EFDC12CB1645992
It is recommended that participants join 15 minutes before the presentation is scheduled to begin. The presentation will also include a discussion of new strategic technology initiatives for 2021, as well as a question-and-answer session hosted by Creatd's management team. Participants will be able to submit their questions via the webcast portal. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing ir@creatd.com. A recording of the webcast will later be made available on the Company's website following the session.
About Creatd
Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiaries Vocal Ventures, LLC and Creatd Partners, LLC, empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. Its flagship product, Vocal, is a best-in-class creator platform. For more information, please visit:
Creatd: https://creatd.com;
Creatd Investor Relations: https://investors.creatd.com;
Vocal: https://vocal.media;
Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-inc-announces-webcast-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301255049.html
SOURCE Creatd, Inc.