FREMONT, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softjourn, a worldwide technology services provider, today announced their work with Cinewav, a Singapore-based startup. Cinewav empowers event organizers to provide big screen magic anywhere, indoors and out.
Cinewav offers cinematic experiences in unique environments, with audio delivered through a patron's mobile app that is perfectly in sync with the projected film. The app replaces speakers, scaling audio to as many users as needed and eliminating noise pollution, energizing novel movie venues. Patrons can use their favorite headphones and listen to high quality audio directly through their mobile app to watch a movie projected on a big screen.
Cinewav chose Softjourn as their technology provider, and together the two worked on the algorithm that supported A/V synchronization for outdoor events. Softjourn also assisted in user interface design, load testing, and continues to work with Cinewav on the development of their full system.
"Softjourn offered unparalleled transparency and honesty," said Jason Chan, Cinewav Co-Founder and Director. "They provide clear and direct communication that results in prompt responses to questions. They didn't overpromise on what they could deliver, which instilled confidence in our relationship."
Cinewav's innovative idea supports social distancing, which is needed to provide a safe, healthy environment for live events during the pandemic.
Their platform will include a list of DRM-secured films that lets film rights owners upload their titles for non-theatrical screenings by film festivals, event organizers, and venue owners globally.
"We're proud to have assisted Cinewav in the development of a solution for their unique business idea," said Lyubomyr Nykyforuk, Softjourn Solutions Architect. "They brought us a unique challenge we haven't had the opportunity to tackle before, and we're looking forward to seeing the whole system in action."
About Cinewav
Cinewav Pte Ltd (cinewav.com) is a unique platform and mobile app that allows users to watch a movie on a big public screen and listen to the audio on their own mobile phones (perfectly in sync), giving users a very high quality, immersive and personal experience. This replaces speakers, scaling to as many users as needed and eliminates noise pollution allowing the use of novel event spaces. It is a world-first technology and is patent pending.
About Softjourn
Softjourn, Inc. (softjourn.com) is a global technology services provider headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D Centers in Ukraine and Poland. With almost two decades of experience, we leverage our domain expertise in Fintech, Cards & Payments, and Media & Entertainment (with a special emphasis on ticketing) to apply new technology that brings our clients growing needs to life. Our 200+ employees skillfully evaluate, identify, and plan innovative, creative solutions. We become a trusted partner by proactively collaborating on all design, build out, and deployment. Contact Softjourn to give life to your ideas!
