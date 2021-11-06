NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When first visiting a website, 75% of users appoint credibility based on design. With so much influence on consumer trust and brand image, a well-designed website is crucial for the growth of small businesses, as keeping visitors interested becomes increasingly difficult.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best tips for web design without breaking the bank.
1. BE MINIMALIST
According to James Darbar, founder of Workshore, simplicity is the secret for budget websites.
"Minimalistic designs with low or no code built is the new secret sauce for small businesses' budget websites," said Darbar.
2. USE HIGH-QUALITY PHOTOS
Zoewebs' owner, YY Lee, shared that good photography can make a website stand out for less.
"Attaching high-quality photos is a must to make a website stand out and it only requires a low budget," said Lee. "Thanks to the latest technology, you can capture nice-looking photos by just using your mobile phone without the need of hiring expensive photographers or purchasing from stock image sites."
3. UTILIZE EASY-TO-USE WEB BUILDERS
Randal Nachman, CEO of Novateus, recommended using design tools to those on a budget, with or without web design experience.
"A quality website can attract customers and ensure a positive experience with your business," said Nachman. "If you don't have web design experience you might be concerned about the time and cost someone takes to build the website. Fortunately, there are a lot of web-building tools that let you design your own site for your business even when you're not an expert in code such as WordPress, Shopify, Wix, etc."
4. FOCUS ON WHAT'S VALUABLE
According to Bryan Phillips, head of marketing at In Motion Marketing, focusing on value is good if users consume its content.
"Align the website to the business' goals & objectives, don't be a perfectionist, focus on what your customers want," said Phillips. "These three tips guide clients to creating 'high-quality' [websites] time and time again. If you're running a bootstrap B2B SaaS, don't try and mimic a competitor that's received funding. Instead, focus on delivering value to your customers. It doesn't matter if you pick WordPress or have HubSpot CMS. The less that gets in the way of people finding and consuming content, the better."
To help businesses build websites that are optimized regardless of their budget, DesignRush released the November list of the website design companies:
1. Digixonic Studios - digixonicstudios.com
2. Zoewebs - zoewebs.com
3. Redlio Designs - redliodesigns.com
4. Seasia Infotech - seasiainfotech.com
5. Phoenix Internet Marketing - phoenixinternet.marketing
6. CodeLabs Inc. - codelabs.inc
7. Cauri Softech - caurisoftech.com
8. Novateus - novateus.com
9. DesignHours - DesignHours.com
10. LogoDigitals - LogoDigitals.com
11. Smiling Web Design - smilingwebdesign.com
12. Workshore team - theworkshore.com
13. Citro Digital - citrodigital.com
14. In Motion Marketing - inmotionmktg.com
15. GCC Consulting - gccconsultinggroup.com
16. Incognito Worldwide - inwwc.com
17. SeeResponse - seeresponse.com
18. WR Digital Marketing - wrdigitalmarketing.com
19. Margaux Agency - margauxagency.com
20. Simplixi - simplixi.com
21. The Postcard Agency - thepostcardagency.com
Brands can explore the top web design companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
