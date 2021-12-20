BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, global provider of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum freedom, today released an overview of its annual growth and milestones. Creatio's 2021 growth was accelerated with a $68M minority investment led by Volition Capital in February, which came on the heels of an existing impressive net retention rate, revenue growth, and an industry-leading net promoter score of 34. In 2021, the company has been yet again recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation and B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, as well as in multiple analysts' reports for Low-Code/No-Code and Digital Workflow automation.
Market and industry catalysts for Creatio's 2021 growth include an increased need for enterprises to digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of their commercial and operational teams. With digital transformation and an increasing need for tech talent amidst scarce developer resources, no-code is filling a critical gap between IT operations and business line leaders as a solution to automate workflows and build applications in their organizations without having to code.
Throughout the year, the company has launched eight platform updates to enhance its no-code, workflow automation and CRM offering. Today, only Creatio provides a combination of a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), and industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons - all supported by genuine care for clients and partners.
"In 2021, everything was accelerating with lightning speed. We saw a massive rise in new and inspiring agile organizations that offered new ways of engaging with their customers," said Katherine Kostereva, Creatio's Founder and CEO. "In this new economy, enterprises across every single industry are shifting from traditional processes to seamless digital workflows. It is this shift that is fueling a need for tech-enabled automation, including no-code, and is the foundation that's driving mutual growth for us, our clients, and our partners globally."
Creatio doesn't stop there and has already planned one of the biggest in its history and most advanced platform upgrade. The new version will be presented on February 8th, 2022, during a one-hour digital event called Freedom Release. The new update will be fully compatible with the previous versions of the platform.
2021 highlights include:
Company Growth
- Achieved highest in the history net retention of 132%
- Surpassed 10 million of workflows launched on its platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients.
- Scaled the global team to 700+ employees.
Finance
Product Innovations
- Delivered 8 product releases enabling customers and partners to create apps using reusable components and empowering citizen developers with powerful no-code capabilities while constantly enhancing its CRM apps and Industry workflows.
- Added 70+ connectors, templates, and vertical solutions to the Marketplace.
Highlights and Results of Recent Client Success
- Ringler Associates switches from proprietary tools built in-house to Creatio's one, no-code platform for industry workflows and CRM.
- Heritage Life Insurance deploys Creatio's no-code platform to reimagine CX with the help of Tata Consultancy Services
- Leroy Merlin boosts experience of 40k employees with Creatio's chatbots and service workflows.
- Luther Burbank Savings becomes Creatio customer.
- MEDISCA Selects Creatio to Accelerate Operations and Increase Market Share.
Highlights of Some of the New Partnerships and Partner Wins
- Creatio offers the highest in the industry 50% partner margin
- Creatio joins the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate Program to drive new business through co-sell AWS partner support
- Creatio collaborates with Experian to help organizations through no-code solutions
- Creatio Partners with Whale Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Telcos
Key Industry Events & Projects
- In November, Creatio hosted the 2021 Accelerate: No-code Revolution 16-days worldwide livestream conference for IT and digital leaders to create the future of enterprise with no-code technologies.
- In October, Creatio hosted the first in history event for the financial services industry focused on no-code technologies.
- In August, Creatio hosted a No-Code Hackathon designed to encourage innovation and empower citizen developers to create custom business applications in hours with Creatio's leading low-code/no-code platform.
- In June, Creatio hosted a Low-Code Marathon event—a 10-day business marathon to guide IT and digital leaders on how to build a successful digital-first organization using low-code/no-code technology.
- Released The State of Low-code/No-code Report
- Released Comprehensive Guide for No-code Buyers
Awards & Recognitions
- Creatio was named a Leader in the August 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation.
- Creatio was named a Leader in the September 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms.
- Creatio was recognized in the September 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.
- Creatio was recognized in the June 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center.
- Creatio was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Force Automation Solutions, Q2 2021 report published by Forrester Research.
- Creatio has been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Low-code Platforms for Business Developers, Q4 2021 by Forrester Research
- Creatio Founder and CEO Katherine Kostereva was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category.
- Creatio Founder and CEO Katherine Kostereva was listed as #1 in 2021 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report.
- Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer (former Chief Sales Officer) at Creatio, was named to The Top 25 Software Sales Executives of 2021 by The Software Report.
- Creatio Recognized as a Market Leader in the Low-Code Development Platforms Category in the Fall 2021 Customer Success Awards.
- Creatio was named Market Leader in the Spring 2021 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Customer Success Report.
- Creatio has Been Recognized as a Leader in the Business Process Management Category by TrustRadius.
- Creatio Recognized for Giving Back to the Community with a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius.
