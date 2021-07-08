SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform for the Creator Economy, today announced Twitch Stream, a new Link in Bio app to help streamers leverage other social networks to build their following on Twitch.
"Getting discovered and breaking out on Twitch is one of the biggest challenges for streamers, and we're excited that Koji's new Twitch Stream app allows content creators to embed their stream and chat directly in their Link in Bio on other social media networks," said Victor Demin, who developed the app.
Streamers add the app to their Link in Bios or share it directly with their followers on social media. Leveraging the power of the Koji Platform, followers open the app right inside social networks—no downloads or installs required—and instantly begin watching a live stream, chatting, or viewing archived clips from the streamer's channel.
"Koji's Link in Bio platform transforms the idea of the portability of social media algorithms from a theoretical talking point into something that is here today. With Twitch Stream, multi-network creators can leverage algorithms that are friendly to virality and discovery, like TikTok's For You page, as a way to drive growth and success in more inhospitable algorithmic climates, like Twitch," said Luis Chavez, Creative Director at Koji.
The new app is free to use and is available today on the Koji App Store. Alongside the app, Koji has also developed and released a series of resources, guides, and tutorials on its blog to help Twitch streamers optimize their social media strategy.
ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize.
Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.
PRESS CONTACT
Sean Thielen
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
Twitch Stream App in the Koji App Store
Koji Breakdown: The Ultimate Twitch Link in Bio
Social Media Strategy for Twitch Streamers: A Link in Bio Guide
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creator-economy-platform-koji-announces-new-app-twitch-stream-301327736.html
SOURCE Koji