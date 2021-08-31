SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of sixteen apps that allow creators to embed media from popular social media sites, including TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, Instagram, and SoundCloud. The new apps give creators additional ways to customize and showcase their existing content directly inside their Koji Link in Bio.

The sixteen new apps run the gamut from media hosting services (Twitch, YouTube, Spotify Podcast) and social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) to music streaming and distribution services (Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music). Creators can embed content directly into their Link in Bio by simply pasting a URL, while followers can view all of their favorite creators' embedded content without the need for platform-specific accounts.

The following new apps are all available for free on the Koji App Store:

Amazon Music, Apple Music, Apple Podcast, Bandcamp, Deezer, Facebook, Instagram, SoundCloud, Spotify, Spotify Podcast, Tidal, TikTok, Twitch Stream, Twitter, Vimeo, YouTube

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

