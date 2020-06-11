LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, announced a reseller program to support broader distribution of its Thermal Mirror solution. CRI moved quickly to anticipate and meet the growing need for thermal screening solutions as businesses resume normal operations following the COVID-19 shutdown. Since introducing its Thermal Mirror solution several weeks ago, CRI has expanded its partner program to make its thermal screening solution more broadly available. The reseller program unveiled today is the latest addition to its Thermal Mirror partner program.
"At Aspire, we are committed to providing our customers with reliable and proven technology solutions that enable business continuity in the face of challenges brought on by COVID-19," said Lorraine Azzinaro, Chief Operating Officer, Aspire Technology Partners, a charter member of CRI's new reseller program. "CRI's Thermal Mirror is a best-of-breed, Cloud-connected thermal screening solution that is the perfect addition to our portfolio, and precisely the sort of solution our customers are asking for."
The market for thermal screening products is becoming more crowded by the day, and it often falls on resellers to make sense of the market for customers and to lead them to smart purchasing decisions. CRI's new reseller program provides its reseller partners with key assets such as training, support, and sales & marketing collateral – all the necessary tools to help them explain to their customers how and why it is essential to include thermal screening in their return-to-work plans. Following a thorough vetting process, CRI-authorized resellers are extended special channel pricing and retain the ability to bill customers directly.
"Establishing our new reseller program is an important step forward to make Thermal Mirror more broadly available, and we're thrilled to welcome Aspire as a charter member," said Rick Mills, CRI's CEO. "Aspire is well-connected across a wide swath of industries, particularly within the education market. As a Cisco Destination Partner for K-12 and Higher Education, the company will be instrumental in helping educational institutions navigate the complicated process of returning students and faculty to campus in the safest way possible."
CRI's Thermal Mirror does far more than simply provide an accurate, hands-free temperature screening for people as they enter a place of business. The solution's advanced reporting capabilities are highly customizable to suit specific needs of each business customer, thanks to its centralized, AI-enabled software platform that supports virtually all workflows and requirements, and scales easily for enterprise deployment.
CRI hosts webinars at 3pm Eastern each Tuesday and Thursday to educate businesses about the importance of thermal monitoring in the workplace. Register for an upcoming webinar, or download archived webinars, video tutorials and additional assets to learn how Thermal Mirror helps maintain a safe and healthy workplace.
To learn more about CRI's full portfolio of Safe Space Solutions, visit https://cri.com/.
About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.
About Aspire
Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients' business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire's outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design, and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today's multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Conshohocken, PA; Albany and White Plains, NY; and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.aspiretransforms.com/.
