FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a leading global crisis communications agency, has hired Adrienne Goebel as Senior Account Executive in its Florida office. The latest addition expands the top crisis PR firm's Florida presence into the northern half of the state.
Goebel works with a variety of client accounts providing strategic communication counsel and general account support, including media outreach, content creation, and social media strategy.
Her background includes experience in public relations and social media strategy with a diverse set of companies in the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries. Goebel has a bachelor's degree in public relations from Park University in Parkville, MO.
"I am thrilled to join Red Banyan and be part of such a dynamic and hard-working team. It's an honor to work at an agency producing impactful and meaningful results for its diverse set of clients," Goebel said.
"Adrienne's experience in public relations and social media are a perfect fit for our agency, as we continue to expand our footprint across Florida and the United States," said Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman. "Her enthusiasm, professionalism and fresh perspective will be a great addition to our team."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com.
Sallie James, Red Banyan, (954) 379-2115, sallie@redbanyan.com
