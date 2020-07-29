NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced better than expected financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 in a still challenging global environment marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Revenue declined 17% year-over-year, or 16% at constant currency1, to $438 million, after an estimated $100 million net negative COVID-19 impact, or 19 points of year-over-year growth at constant currency.
- Revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs, or Revenue ex-TAC2, decreased 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to $180 million ($178 million at guidance rates), representing 41% of revenue. The estimated net negative impact of COVID-19 on Revenue ex-TAC was approximately $41 million, or 19 points of year-over-year growth at constant currency.
- Net income decreased 51% year-over-year to $6 million, representing 1% of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA2 declined 30% at constant currency to $39 million, representing 22% of Revenue ex-TAC.
- Diluted EPS decreased 44% to $0.09 and Adjusted diluted EPS2 decreased 43% to $0.27.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $33 million.
- Free Cash Flow2 was solid in the current economic context at $15 million.
- Our cash position was $578 million as of June 30, 2020, up $159 million compared to Dec. 31, 2019.
- The Company had financial liquidity in excess of $830 million as of June 30, 2020.
"I'm pleased with our better-than-expected performance and strong additions to our leadership," said Megan Clarken, CEO. "The team is fully energized and focused on executing on our strategic plan."
"Q2 was a solid quarter delivered in a still uncertain context," said Dave Anderson, Interim CFO. "We remain hyper-focused on managing responsibly our expense base while also investing for growth."
Operating Highlights
- New solutions, which include all solutions outside of retargeting, grew 67% year-over-year to 20% of total Revenue ex-TAC, doubling year-over-year and adding 7 points of Revenue ex-TAC contribution in Q2.
- Todd Parsons will soon be joining Criteo from OpenX as the Company's new Chief Product Officer.
- Retail Media's strong growth momentum accelerated to +84% year-over-year compared to +41% in Q1.
- We hired Sherry Smith, the prior CEO of Triad Retail Media, as MD of Americas for Retail Media.
- We enhanced our SPARROW proposal for cohort-based advertising to improve Google Chrome's TURTLEDOV initiative as part of our online identity resolution strategy.
- Client count grew 3% year-over-year to close to 20,400, in line with Q1 2020.
- Same-client revenue declined 13% year-over-year and same-client Revenue ex-TAC3 decreased 14% year-over-year at constant currency, including 21 points directly attributable to the COVID-19 disruption on both a revenue and Revenue ex-TAC basis.
- Our direct header-bidding technology now connects to over 4,700 publishers across Web and App.
___________________________________________________
1
Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the 2019 average exchange rates for the relevant period to 2020 figures.
2
Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and growth at constant currency are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
3
Same-client revenue or Revenue ex-TAC is the revenue or Revenue ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and still live with us the same quarter in the following year.
Revenue and Revenue ex-TAC
Revenue declined 17% year-over-year, or 16% at constant currency, to $438 million (Q2 2019: $528 million), after an approximately $100 million net negative business impact from the COVID-19 disruption, or approximately 19 points of the year-over-over decline at constant currency. Revenue ex-TAC decreased 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to $180 million (Q2 2019: $224 million), after an approximately $41 million net negative business impact from the COVID-19 disruption, or approximately 19 points of the year-over-over decline at constant currency. Growth in our midmarket business and increased adoption of new solutions were offset by the decline in our core business with large clients, primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disruption. Revenue ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Revenue ex-TAC margin, was 41% (Q2 2019: 42%).
- In the Americas, Revenue declined 13% year-over-year, or 12% at constant currency, to $186 million and represented 42% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 17% year-over-year, or 15% at constant currency, to $70 million and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC.
- In EMEA, Revenue declined 18% year-over-year, or 16% at constant currency, to $160 million and represented 37% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 20% year-over-year, or 18% at constant currency, to $69 million and represented 39% of total Revenue ex-TAC.
- In Asia-Pacific, Revenue declined 23% year-over-year, or $23 at constant currency, to $92 million and represented 21% of total Revenue. Revenue ex-TAC declined 24% year-over-year, or 24% at constant currency, to $40 million and represented 22% of total Revenue ex-TAC.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income decreased 51% year-over-year to $6 million (Q2 2019: $13 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 1% (Q2 2019: 2%). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. decreased 47% year-over-year to $6 million, or $0.09 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2019: $11 million, or $0.16 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted Net Income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, decreased 46% year-over-year to $17 million, or $0.27 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2019: $31 million, or $0.47 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 31% year-over-year, or 30% at constant currency, to $39 million (Q2 2019: $56 million), driven by the Revenue ex-TAC performance over the period, including the still meaningful impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly offset by proactive and disciplined expense management. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 22% (Q2 2019: 25%).
Operating expenses decreased 22% or $39 million, to $136 million (Q2 2019: $175 million), mostly driven by lower headcount-related expense and disciplined expense management. Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, restructuring costs, depreciation and amortization and acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, which we refer to as Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, decreased 20% or $29 million, to $120 million (Q2 2019: $149 million), mostly driven by lower headcount-related expense and disciplined expense management.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has been focused on managing its expense base in a swift, agile and disciplined way to maximize profitability and preserve cash generation for 2020 and beyond.
Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position
Cash flow from operating activities decreased 37% year-over-year to $33 million (Q2 2019: $53 million).
Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, was solid in the current circumstances at $15 million (Q2 2019: $20 million), representing 61% of Adjusted EBITDA in the first half 2020 (H1 2019: 51%), despite $4 million cash restructuring charges.
Cash and cash equivalents increased $159 million compared to December 31, 2019 to $578 million, after spending $15 million on share repurchases in the quarter and preemptively drawing $157 million on the Company's €350 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).
The Company has financial liquidity in excess of $830 million, including its RCF and cash position as of June 30, 2020. We believe that the Company's current financial liquidity, combined with expected cash-flow generation in 2020, puts it in a solid position to weather the COVID-19 crisis.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of July 29, 2020.
Third quarter 2020 guidance:
- We expect Revenue ex-TAC to be between $171 million and $173 million, implying constant-currency decline of approximately 20% to 21%.
- Due to the expected and still meaningful impact of COVID-19 on our business in the third quarter, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $31 million and $33 million.
We withdrew our financial guidance for fiscal year 2020 on April 1, 2020. Given how uncertain the global situation still is around the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the still multiple unknowns at this point, we believe the Company is still not in a position to reliably quantify the impact of COVID-19 on its financial results beyond the third quarter 2020.
The above guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.905, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 108, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.80, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1220 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.24.
The above guidance assumes no acquisitions are completed during the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.
Reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Revenue ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Revenue ex-TAC is our revenue excluding Traffic Acquisition Costs ("TAC") generated over the applicable measurement period and Revenue ex-TAC by Region reflects our Revenue ex-TAC by our geographies. Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of TAC from revenue can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and across our geographies.
Accordingly, we believe that Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region and Revenue ex-TAC margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital.
In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow permits a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.
Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Revenue ex-TAC to revenue, Revenue ex-TAC by Region to revenue by region, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Revenue ex-TAC, Revenue ex-TAC by Region, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the virus.
Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Conference Call Information
Criteo's earnings conference call will take place today, July 29, 2020, at 8:00 AM EDT, 2:00 PM CEST. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.
- U.S. callers: +1 855 209 8212
- International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02
Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo S.A." call.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
Financial information to follow
CRITEO S.A.
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
418,763
$
578,181
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $16.1 million and $33.3 million at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively
481,732
329,979
Income taxes
21,817
19,932
Other taxes
60,924
54,008
Other current assets
17,225
17,306
Total current assets
1,000,461
999,406
Property, plant and equipment, net
194,161
195,736
Intangible assets, net
86,886
78,185
Goodwill
317,100
316,575
Right of Use Asset - operating lease
142,044
137,808
Marketable securities
—
22,396
Non-current financial assets
21,747
19,809
Deferred tax assets
27,985
34,487
Total non-current assets
789,923
804,996
Total assets
$
1,790,384
$
1,804,402
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$
390,277
$
280,626
Contingencies
6,385
4,126
Income taxes
3,422
2,440
Financial liabilities - current portion
3,636
159,381
Lease liability - operating - current portion
45,853
51,414
Other taxes
50,099
44,085
Employee - related payables
74,781
61,963
Other current liabilities
35,886
38,982
Total current liabilities
610,339
643,017
Deferred tax liabilities
9,272
8,079
Retirement benefit obligation
8,485
9,215
Financial liabilities - non-current portion
769
44
Lease liability - operating - non-current portion
117,988
105,794
Other non-current liabilities
5,543
3,256
Total non-current liabilities
142,057
126,388
Total liabilities
752,396
769,405
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, €0.025 par value, 66,197,181 and 66,204,881 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
2,158
2,158
Treasury stock, 3,903,673 and 5,589,408 shares at cost as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(74,900)
(90,714)
Additional paid-in capital
668,389
683,288
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(40,105)
(44,297)
Retained earnings
451,725
452,247
Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
1,007,267
1,002,682
Non-controlling interests
30,721
32,315
Total equity
1,037,988
1,034,997
Total equity and liabilities
$
1,790,384
$
1,804,402
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
Revenue
$
528,147
$
437,614
(17)
%
$
1,086,270
$
940,990
(13)
%
Cost of revenue
Traffic acquisition cost
(304,229)
(257,698)
(15)
%
(626,658)
(555,062)
(11)
%
Other cost of revenue
(29,059)
(33,914)
17
%
(55,104)
(67,720)
23
%
Gross profit
194,859
146,002
(25)
%
404,508
318,208
(21)
%
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(44,015)
(31,247)
(29)
%
(90,592)
(68,762)
(24)
%
Sales and operations expenses
(95,503)
(75,781)
(21)
%
(191,412)
(160,755)
(16)
%
General and administrative expenses
(35,767)
(29,185)
(18)
%
(69,537)
(55,100)
(21)
%
Total Operating expenses
(175,285)
(136,213)
(22)
%
(351,541)
(284,617)
(19)
%
Income from operations
19,574
9,789
(50)
%
52,967
33,591
(37)
%
Financial income (expense)
(1,354)
(1,003)
(26)
%
(3,328)
(1,337)
(60)
%
Income before taxes
18,220
8,786
(52)
%
49,639
32,254
(35)
%
Provision for income taxes
(5,683)
(2,636)
(54)
%
(15,701)
(9,676)
(38)
%
Net Income
$
12,537
$
6,150
(51)
%
$
33,938
$
22,578
(33)
%
Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
$
10,823
$
5,716
(47)
%
$
29,943
$
21,175
(29)
%
Net income available to non-controlling interests
$
1,714
$
434
(75)
%
$
3,995
$
1,403
(65)
%
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
64,581,476
61,415,467
64,459,867
61,553,875
Diluted
65,624,505
61,790,135
65,833,642
61,958,499
Net income allocated to shareholders per share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.09
(47)
%
$
0.46
$
0.34
(26)
%
Diluted
$
0.16
$
0.09
(44)
%
$
0.45
$
0.34
(24)
%
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
Net income
$
12,537
$
6,150
(51)
%
$
33,938
$
22,578
(33)
%
Non-cash and non-operating items
28,961
33,083
14
%
53,959
65,911
22
%
- Amortization and provisions
18,282
27,907
53
%
37,926
54,951
45
%
- Equity awards compensation expense (1)
11,713
7,160
(39)
%
25,595
15,662
(39)
%
- Net gain or loss on disposal of non-current assets
—
(123)
NM
—
2,143
NM
- Change in deferred taxes
7,252
(4,939)
NM
1,336
(7,617)
NM
- Change in income taxes
(8,696)
3,056
NM
(10,630)
727
NM
- Other
410
22
(95)
%
(268)
45
NM
Changes in working capital related to operating activities
11,466
(5,856)
NM
32,287
1,631
(95)
%
- Decrease in trade receivables
19,325
27,318
41
%
105,343
126,706
20
%
- (Decrease) in trade payables
(14,995)
(22,118)
48
%
(73,480)
(103,797)
41
%
- Decrease in other current assets
7,504
15,448
NM
1,512
5,050
NM
- Increase/(Decrease) in other current liabilities
3,015
(25,503)
NM
5,451
(26,448)
NM
- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets
(3,383)
(1,001)
(70)
%
(6,539)
120
NM
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
52,964
33,377
(37)
%
120,184
90,120
(25)
%
Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
(28,812)
(29,471)
2
%
(42,104)
(40,729)
(3)
%
Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
(3,980)
10,939
NM
(14,372)
10,460
NM
(Payment for) disposal of a business, net of cash acquired (disposed)
637
—
(100)
%
(4,688)
—
(100)
%
Change in other non-current financial assets
(1,152)
(21,238)
NM
(1,184)
(20,349)
NM
CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(33,307)
(39,770)
19
%
(62,348)
(50,618)
(19)
%
Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement
—
154,310
NM
—
154,310
NM
Repayment of borrowings
(167)
1
NM
(339)
(169)
(50)
%
Proceeds from capital increase
(98)
(20)
(80)
%
(87)
(16)
(82)
%
Repurchase of treasury stocks
—
(14,860)
NM
—
(33,101)
NM
Change in other financial liabilities
(209)
(573)
NM
(239)
(927)
NM
CASH (USED FOR) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(474)
138,858
NM
(665)
120,097
NM
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
7,099
9,210
30
%
456
(181)
NM
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
26,282
141,675
NM
57,627
159,418
NM
Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
395,771
436,506
10
%
364,426
418,763
15
%
Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
422,053
$
578,181
37
%
$
422,053
$
578,181
37
%
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$
(7,127)
$
(4,519)
(37)
%
$
(24,995)
$
(16,566)
(34)
%
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
(351)
$
(317)
(10)
%
$
(758)
$
(666)
(12)
%
(1)
Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $11.4 million and $6.8 million of equity awards compensation expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively, and $24.9 million and $14.9 million of equity awards compensation for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$
52,964
$
33,377
(37)
%
$
120,184
$
90,120
(25)
%
Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
(28,812)
(29,471)
2
%
(42,104)
(40,729)
(3)
%
Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
(3,980)
10,939
NM
(14,372)
10,460
NM
FREE CASH FLOW (1)
$
20,172
$
14,845
(26)
%
$
63,708
$
59,851
(6)
%
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Region
2019
2020
YoY Change
YoY Change at Constant Currency
2019
2020
YoY Change
YoY Change at Constant Currency
Revenue
Americas
$
213,974
$
185,674
(13)
%
(12)
%
$
431,967
$
377,419
(13)
%
(11)
%
EMEA
194,359
159,621
(18)
%
(16)
%
404,002
349,735
(13)
%
(11)
%
Asia-Pacific
119,814
92,319
(23)
%
(23)
%
250,301
213,836
(15)
%
(14)
%
Total
528,147
437,614
(17)
%
(16)
%
1,086,270
940,990
(13)
%
(12)
%
Traffic acquisition costs
Americas
(129,491)
(115,317)
(11)
%
(10)
%
(261,036)
(235,339)
(10)
%
(9)
%
EMEA
(107,401)
(90,153)
(16)
%
(14)
%
(224,692)
(198,550)
(12)
%
(9)
%
Asia-Pacific
(67,337)
(52,228)
(22)
%
(23)
%
(140,930)
(121,173)
(14)
%
(14)
%
Total
(304,229)
(257,698)
(15)
%
(14)
%
(626,658)
(555,062)
(11)
%
(10)
%
Revenue ex-TAC (1)
Americas
84,483
70,357
(17)
%
(15)
%
170,931
142,080
(17)
%
(16)
%
EMEA
86,958
69,468
(20)
%
(18)
%
179,310
151,185
(16)
%
(13)
%
Asia-Pacific
52,477
40,091
(24)
%
(24)
%
109,371
92,663
(15)
%
(15)
%
Total
$
223,918
$
179,916
(20)
%
(18)
%
$
459,612
$
385,928
(16)
%
(15)
%
(1)
We define Revenue ex-TAC as our revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs generated over the applicable measurement period.
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
Net income
$
12,537
$
6,150
(51)
%
$
33,938
$
22,578
(33)
%
Adjustments:
Financial (income) expense
1,354
1,003
(26)
%
3,328
1,337
(60)
%
Provision for income taxes
5,683
2,636
(54)
%
15,701
9,676
(38)
%
Equity awards compensation expense
14,391
7,159
(50)
%
28,273
15,662
(45)
%
Research and development
4,203
2,068
(51)
%
8,228
4,438
(46)
%
Sales and operations
5,693
1,572
(72)
%
11,894
5,190
(56)
%
General and administrative
4,495
3,519
(22)
%
8,151
6,034
(26)
%
Pension service costs
391
539
38
%
785
1,077
37
%
Research and development
191
269
41
%
384
538
40
%
Sales and operations
71
95
34
%
143
190
33
%
General and administrative
129
175
36
%
258
349
35
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,315
20,208
(5)
%
40,611
44,346
9
%
Cost of revenue
10,847
13,098
21
%
19,982
25,869
29
%
Research and development (1)
3,534
1,658
(53)
%
7,011
7,308
4
%
Sales and operations
5,109
4,221
(17)
%
9,973
8,561
(14)
%
General and administrative
1,825
1,231
(33)
%
3,645
2,608
(28)
%
Restructuring cost (2)
728
1,216
67
%
2,618
3,425
31
%
Research and development
124
513
NM
124
1,508
NM
Sales and operations
175
415
NM
2,065
1,436
(30)
%
General and administrative
429
288
(33)
%
429
481
12
%
Total net adjustments
43,862
32,761
(25)
%
91,316
75,523
(17)
%
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
56,399
$
38,911
(31)
%
$
125,254
$
98,101
(22)
%
(3)
We define Adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including net income.
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
Research and Development expenses
$
(44,015)
$
(31,247)
(29)
%
$
(90,592)
$
(68,762)
(24)
%
Equity awards compensation expense
4,203
2,068
(51)
%
8,228
4,438
(46)
%
Depreciation and Amortization expense (1)
3,534
1,658
(53)
%
7,011
7,308
4
%
Pension service costs
191
269
41
%
384
538
40
%
Restructuring costs (2)
124
513
NM
124
1,508
NM
Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses
(35,963)
(26,739)
(26)
%
(74,845)
(54,970)
(27)
%
Sales and Operations expenses
(95,503)
(75,781)
(21)
%
(191,412)
(160,755)
(16)
%
Equity awards compensation expense
5,693
1,572
(72)
%
11,894
5,190
(56)
%
Depreciation and Amortization expense
5,109
4,221
(17)
%
9,973
8,561
(14)
%
Pension service costs
71
95
34
%
143
190
33
%
Restructuring costs (2)
175
415
NM
2,065
1,436
(30)
%
Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses
(84,455)
(69,478)
(18)
%
(167,337)
(145,378)
(13)
%
General and Administrative expenses
(35,767)
(29,185)
(18)
%
(69,537)
(55,100)
(21)
%
Equity awards compensation expense
4,495
3,519
(22)
%
8,151
6,034
(26)
%
Depreciation and Amortization expense
1,825
1,231
(33)
%
3,645
2,608
(28)
%
Pension service costs
129
175
36
%
258
349
35
%
Restructuring costs (2)
429
288
(33)
%
429
481
12
%
Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses
(28,889)
(23,972)
(17)
%
(57,054)
(45,628)
(20)
%
Total Operating expenses
(175,285)
(136,213)
(22)
%
(351,541)
(284,617)
(19)
%
Equity awards compensation expense
14,391
7,159
(50)
%
28,273
15,662
(45)
%
Depreciation and Amortization expense (1)
10,468
7,110
(32)
%
20,629
18,477
(10)
%
Pension service costs
391
539
38
%
785
1,077
37
%
Restructuring costs (2)
728
1,216
67
%
2,618
3,425
31
%
Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (3)
$
(149,307)
$
(120,189)
(20)
%
$
(299,236)
$
(245,976)
(18)
%
(3)
We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
Equity awards compensation expense
Research and development
$
4,203
$
2,068
(51)
%
$
8,228
$
4,438
(46)
%
Sales and operations
5,693
1,572
(72)
%
11,894
5,190
(56)
%
General and administrative
4,495
3,519
(22)
%
8,151
6,034
(26)
%
Total equity awards compensation expense
14,391
7,159
(50)
%
28,273
15,662
(45)
%
Pension service costs
Research and development
191
269
41
%
384
538
40
%
Sales and operations
71
95
34
%
143
190
33
%
General and administrative
129
175
36
%
258
349
35
%
Total pension service costs
391
539
38
%
785
1,077
37
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
Cost of revenue
10,847
13,098
21
%
19,982
25,869
29
%
Research and development (1)
3,534
1,658
(53)
%
7,011
7,308
4
%
Sales and operations
5,109
4,221
(17)
%
9,973
8,561
(14)
%
General and administrative
1,825
1,231
(33)
%
3,645
2,608
(28)
%
Total depreciation and amortization expense
21,315
20,208
(5)
%
40,611
44,346
9
%
Restructuring costs (2)
Research and development
124
513
NM
124
1,508
NM
Sales and operations
175
415
NM
2,065
1,436
(30)
%
General and administrative
429
288
(33)
%
429
481
12
%
Total restructuring costs
$
728
$
1,216
67
%
$
2,618
$
3,425
31
%
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
Net income
$
12,537
$
6,150
(51)
%
$
33,938
$
22,578
(33)
%
Adjustments:
Equity awards compensation expense
14,391
7,159
(50)
%
28,273
15,662
(45)
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1)
5,465
2,847
(48)
%
10,937
9,695
(11)
%
Restructuring costs (2)
728
1,216
67
%
2,618
3,425
31
%
Tax impact of the above adjustments
(2,391)
(665)
(72)
%
(5,331)
(2,625)
(51)
%
Total net adjustments
18,193
10,557
(42)
%
36,497
26,157
(28)
%
Adjusted net income (3)
$
30,730
$
16,707
(46)
%
$
70,435
$
48,735
(31)
%
Weighted average shares outstanding
- Basic
64,581,476
61,415,467
64,459,867
61,553,875
- Diluted
65,624,505
61,790,135
65,833,642
61,958,499
Adjusted net income per share
- Basic
$
0.48
$
0.27
(44)
%
$
1.09
$
0.79
(28)
%
- Diluted
$
0.47
$
0.27
(43)
%
$
1.07
$
0.79
(26)
%
(3)
We define Adjusted Net Income as our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted Net Income because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and deferred price consideration, restructuring costs and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments in calculating Adjusted Net Income can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) Adjusted Net Income does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation or the impact of certain acquisition related costs; and (b) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted Net Income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted Net Income alongside our other U.S. GAAP-based financial results, including net income.
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
YoY Change
2019
2020
YoY Change
Revenue as reported
$
528,147
$
437,614
(17)
%
$
1,086,270
$
940,990
(13)
%
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
7,414
15,532
Revenue at constant currency(1)
528,147
445,028
(16)
%
1,086,270
956,522
(12)
%
Traffic acquisition costs as reported
(304,229)
(257,698)
(15)
%
(626,658)
(555,062)
(11)
%
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
(4,131)
(8,656)
Traffic Acquisition Costs at constant currency(1)
(304,229)
(261,829)
(14)
%
(626,658)
(563,718)
(10)
%
Revenue ex-TAC as reported(2)
223,918
179,916
(20)
%
459,612
385,928
(16)
%
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
3,283
6,876
Revenue ex-TAC at constant currency(2)
223,918
183,199
(18)
%
459,612
392,804
(15)
%
Revenue ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported
42.4
%
41.1
%
42.3
%
41.0
%
Other cost of revenue as reported
(29,059)
(33,914)
17
%
(55,104)
(67,720)
23
%
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
(544)
(968)
Other cost of revenue at constant currency(1)
(29,059)
(34,458)
19
%
(55,104)
(68,688)
25
%
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
56,399
38,911
(31)
%
125,254
98,101
(22)
%
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
600
2,217
Adjusted EBITDA(3) at constant currency(1)
$
56,399
$
39,511
(30)
%
$
125,254
$
100,318
(20)
%
Adjusted EBITDA(3)/Revenue ex-TAC(2)
25.2
%
21.6
%
27.3
%
25.4
%
CRITEO S.A.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2020
Shares outstanding as at January 1,
64,249,084
62,293,508
Weighted average number of shares issued during the period
210,783
(739,633)
Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis
64,459,867
61,553,875
Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method
1,373,775
404,624
Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis
65,833,642
61,958,499
Shares issued as at June 30, before Treasury stocks
66,161,523
66,204,881
Treasury stock as of June 30,
(1,118,969)
(5,589,408)
Shares outstanding as of June 30, after Treasury stocks
65,042,554
60,615,473
Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants
7,458,330
8,341,925
Fully diluted shares as at June 30,
72,500,884
68,957,398
CRITEO S.A.
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
YoY
QoQ Change
Clients
18,936
19,213
19,419
19,373
19,733
19,971
20,247
20,360
20,359
3%
—%
Revenue
537,185
528,869
670,096
558,123
528,147
522,606
652,640
503,376
437,614
(17)%
(13)%
Americas
212,781
211,247
317,350
217,993
213,974
213,937
306,250
191,745
185,674
(13)%
(3)%
EMEA
201,080
195,230
220,904
209,643
194,359
185,556
216,639
190,114
159,621
(18)%
(16)%
APAC
123,324
122,392
131,842
130,487
119,814
123,113
129,751
121,517
92,319
(23)%
(24)%
TAC
(306,963)
(305,387)
(398,238)
(322,429)
(304,229)
(301,901)
(386,388)
(297,364)
(257,698)
(15)%
(13)%
Americas
(125,502)
(126,406)
(196,168)
(131,545)
(129,491)
(129,047)
(189,092)
(120,022)
(115,317)
(11)%
(4)%
EMEA
(112,577)
(111,131)
(128,053)
(117,291)
(107,401)
(103,899)
(124,939)
(108,397)
(90,153)
(16)%
(17)%
APAC
(68,884)
(67,850)
(74,017)
(73,593)
(67,337)
(68,955)
(72,357)
(68,945)
(52,228)
(22)%
(24)%
Revenue ex-TAC (1)
230,222
223,482
271,858
235,694
223,918
220,705
266,252
206,012
179,916
(20)%
(13)%
Americas
87,279
84,841
121,182
86,448
84,483
84,890
117,158
71,723
70,357
(17)%
(2)%
EMEA
88,503
84,099
92,851
92,352
86,958
81,657
91,700
81,717
69,468
(20)%
(15)%
APAC
54,440
54,542
57,825
56,894
52,477
54,158
57,394
52,572
40,091
(24)%
(24)%
Cash flow from operating activities
40,341
50,256
85,600
67,220
52,964
43,289
59,359
56,743
33,377
(37)%
(41)%
Capital expenditures
17,847
29,656
45,408
23,684
32,792
23,944
17,520
11,737
18,532
(43)%
58%
Capital expenditures/Revenue
3%
6%
7%
4%
6%
5%
3%
2%
4%
N.A
N.A
Net cash position
480,285
458,690
364,426
395,771
422,053
409,178
418,763
436,506
578,181
37%
32%
Headcount
2,678
2,737
2,744
2,813
2,873
2,794
2,755
2,701
2,685
(7)%
(1)%
Days Sales
Outstanding (days -
end of month)
61
60
58
59
58
57
52
62
61
N.A
N.A
