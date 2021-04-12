LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubisec Systems, Inc. (Ubisec), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ubisec to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.
With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.
The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
Ubisec was recognized as one of the top 100 Managed Security Services Providers in the world by CRN for their forward-thinking and cutting-edge security services, their agility and efficiency in delivering reliable solutions to real customer problems, and their overall quality of customer experience and expert-level knowledge around all things IT.
"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."
"We are especially proud and grateful to be recognized during this challenging past year as an MSP500 in the Security 100 category. 2020 is a year most of us will want to keep in the rear-view mirror, but I believe it still provided many valuable lessons in being creative, agile and resilient as an IT services organization. At Ubisec, since we specialize in providing secure remote work solutions, our customers did not miss a beat transitioning to a distributed workplace environment. Our expertise in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, cloud phone systems, web collaboration tools, and other IT solutions have been a saving grace of sorts for our customers, and we are thankful that we can say we contributed to their ability to get through the lockdown. As we look to 2021 and beyond, the world has changed, but its needs have not. We are here to walk lock-step alongside our customers to help them continue to thrive, wherever their paths take them," says Edward Sohn, President & CTO of Ubisec.
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.
About Ubisec Systems, Inc.
Cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Services for small to large enterprise.
Ubisec is raising the standard for IT service delivery. We offer enterprise-class solutions specifically designed for California SMBs. Over the last 15 years, Ubisec has developed a reputation for delivering quality solutions that optimize, grow, and scale businesses, thereby improving operations, increasing ROI, and securing a competitive edge in their respective markets. We aim to solve all of your existing IT issues and keep you protected with full-stack cybersecurity solutions, while utilizing our deep technical expertise to help you avoid future pitfalls. Let our outstanding business technology take your organization to the next level.
At Ubisec, we are committed to creating long-term client relationships built on trust. We understand the frustration of dealing with underperforming technology and unreliable support, of being left to feel like a small fish in a big pond where IT vendors prioritize the time of larger businesses. We know that your technology is vital to your success, but it is complex and unpredictable. By enlisting our Managed IT solutions, you can operate your business with confidence, security, clarity, and guidance, backed by our years of experience and commitment to reliable service delivery.
Our partnership begins with a simple chat. We want to know as much as we can about your business, and the issues caused by ongoing technological hurdles. We'll dive deep into your current situation to discover which solutions will best fit your business needs, and develop a roadmap for successful outcomes. We want to make sure that our service is the perfect fit for your business — so much so that if we determine our solutions aren't right for you, we'll happily refer you to a more suitable provider.
Contact us now at sales@ubisec.com or 714-515-7000 opt 2 or visit us online at http://www.ubisec.com.
Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram and YouTube.
The material in this article is copyrighted and may not be copied without the permission of Ubisec. No warranty or guarantee is made that the information contained on this website is in every respect accurate. Ubisec managers, staff and agents are not responsible for any errors or omissions regarding any information contained on this website. Visitors to this web site are encouraged to confirm the accuracy of the information by direct communication with a Ubisec representative.
Unless otherwise stated, no representation or warranty is made with respect to any services or product described in this article, nor will Ubisec be liable for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, exemplary or other damages arising therefrom. Ubisec executives, managers, staff and agents make no representation or warranty on this website regarding the products and services mentioned. Any text represented herein should be considered opinion and as such, the information on this website cannot and does not necessarily reflect the most current information available. Pricing, terms, service packages, and features are subject to change without notice.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Contact:
Ubisec Systems, Inc.
(714) 515-7000
Media Contact
Public Relations, Ubisec Systems, Inc., +1 714-515-7000, pr@ubisec.com
SOURCE Ubisec Systems, Inc.