MOSCOW, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Little Tiaras," animated series produced by Melnitsa Animation Studio, owned and managed by CTC Media and CTB Film, introduced two more exciting characters in the end of Season 2. Little Tiaras welcomed two boys – Li Van and Da Vasko – to their school of Magic in Wondermont. This makes the series the first animated series in Russia presenting racial diversity of the leading characters (Da Vasko is black and Li Van is Asian).
Ksenia Gordienko, Director of animation department, CTC Media: "No doubt that there's an evident lack of authentic characters representing diverse perspectives in children's media. We're thrilled that 'Little Tiaras' will become one of the series that will help create a more diverse on-screen landscape that will let little kids see how diverse our world is. We're very proud to be a first animated series in Russia with racial diverse main characters."
CTC Media, the leading entertainment broadcasting company in Russia, intends to increase the international sales of the project to follow the immense success of their hit series KID-E-CATS (156x5'), aimed at preschoolers.
APC Kids, the children's entertainment division of leading co-production and distribution company APC Studios based in Paris, France, is on board to distribute Little Tiaras Season 3. Earlier the exclusive free-to-air rights for season one and two have been picked up by Noga for The Children Channel in Israel, TVP for TVP ABC in Poland and All Media for Kanals 2 in Latvia. Little Tiaras will also be available in Chinese starting this summer on major local VOD platforms in mainland China – Tencent and IQiYi – as well on many others.
Lionel Marty, Managing Director of APC Kids, says: "'Little Tiaras' recipe of magic and friendship has all the ingredients to charm children in North America and across the globe. We're excited to be continuing our collaboration with CTC Media on the third season and can't wait for audiences to discover the exciting new characters: two boys arriving in Wondermont!"
Little Tiaras, which is produced by Melnitsa Animation Studio and owned by CTC Media and CTB Film Company, stars five Princesses – Rooney, Lisa, Daria, Helen and Dorma. They arrive from faraway lands to study wizardry on a mysterious island of Wondermont. Two boy characters – Li Van and Vasko – join them in the end of Season 2.
