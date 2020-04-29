LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Coronavirus kneecapped the entertainment industry last month, viral rapper Elijah Daniel and music manager Jen Stein sprang into action by founding CULT for GOOD Project.
CULT for GOOD Project recognized the need for Coronavirus relief amongst one of the country's most vulnerable communities, the homeless, and began distributing care packages in Downtown Los Angeles. A month later, CULT Relief Trucks have distributed 550k+ supplies to the homeless across the state of California, Nevada, Arizona, Detroit and Austin, with more cities to follow.
Care packages consist of Coronavirus-specific supplies: soap, masks, hand sanitizer spray, gloves, wipes, fever reducers, hydration tablets, as well as water, food, blankets, toothbrushes and menstrual hygiene products.
The organization quickly launched their CULT MASK INITIATIVE, purchasing and donating more than 20,000 yards of elastic & fabric to various sewing groups who are making masks for healthcare personnel and first responders worldwide. The supplies will total more than 100,000 masks, including 5,600 masks for the crew aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
The CULT MASK INITIATIVE goes a step further with their partnership alongside custom apparel company SCUMMY CARES, which sells antimicrobial masks for non medical personnel, and donates all proceeds back to CULT for GOOD Project.
CULT for GOOD Project is also supporting the entertainment industry by using monetary donations to purchase overstocked supplies from venues that have been shut down. The organization has purchased thousands of water bottles, towels and snacks from music venues across the country, helping to keep them afloat while their traditional revenue streams halt. The CULT for GOOD Project has been using touring professionals to help activate, coordinate, and mobilize CULT Relief Trucks in their respective states.
"In March when at first this only effected festivals, I thought wow, the people most qualified for disaster relief, can't work, and want to work so I started making calls. The most immediate need was to help the unsheltered, I saw Elijah announce Cult, and called him to team up. While our main mission is to help the unsheltered, we have become a resource hub for anyone needing something. There are people who want to help and help exists. I hope we can continue to connect the dots for anyone in need. The more we work together, the easier we can get through this."- Jen Stein
"I'm absolutely floored by the support CULT for GOOD has received. None of this would have been possible without the continued support of my fans, and our sponsors and partners. It's beautiful and crazy to see how everyone's contributions, whether a donation or simply sharing, helped make this as massive as it's gotten in such a short time. Seeing everyone come together to help others has been a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel, I'm a proud cult dad." - Elijah Daniel
More info: cultforgood.com
Press inquiries: press@cultforgood.com