BALTIMORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA is diversifying its portfolio by expanding into clothing. To kick off its first official apparel drop, CULTA is hosting a pop-up at Bespoke Outpost in Wilmington, NC, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 7pm. There will be food, drinks, music and art. Proceeds from the event will be donated to CULTA's cause partner, Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization that helps free nonviolent cannabis offenders. To RSVP for the event, click here.
CULTA's new clothing line, as seen in the CULTA webstore, includes short sleeve shirts, long sleeve shirts, crew fleece, custom hand tie-dyed pullover, hats, and limited accessories, such as a tote bag and a hand poured candle. All of the shirts are a 50/50 blend of organic cotton and polyester, producing a soft fit. The crew and pullover fleeces are a 50/50 blend of organic cotton and hemp.
Chris Batten, apparel creative director at CULTA, said, "From the materials to the graphics, every piece was designed for a socially conscious customer. And we are putting our money where our mouth is by donating a portion of the proceeds to criminal justice reform."
The pop-up event features an art auction with original skateboard decks painted and donated by skate legends Jeremy Wray, Alex Corporan and Steve Saiz, graffiti artists Mike Giant, Rei21, Jason Naylor and Ramiro Davaro-Comas, abstract painters Erik Foss, BB Bastidas, and Patrick Berran, and many more. All auction proceeds will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project.
The Last Prisoner Project focuses on three key criminal justice reform initiatives for cannabis offenders: clemency, expungement and reentry. The 501(3)(c) has a team of notable advisors that includes founder and cannabis rights activist, Steve DeAngelo. "We're grateful to partners like CULTA who support our mission," said Mary Bailey, the managing director of Last Prisoner Project. To help those negatively impacted by the criminalization of cannabis, please donate here.
CULTA sells its own range of consciously cultivated cannabis flower, concentrates and extracts through its premier medical dispensary location in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. CULTA is also the exclusive partner in Maryland for nationally recognized cannabis brands like Cookies, Willie's Reserve, Gpen and Apothecanna.
"We come from the cannabis community but we think we have a lifestyle that can be embraced by a larger group, so apparel is a natural extension for us," said CULTA President, CEO and co-founder Mackie Barch.
ABOUT LAST PRISONER PROJECT
The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.
ABOUT CULTA
Born in 2014, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's a medicine and lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.CULTA.io.
LPP MEDIA CONTACTS
Linda Carbone and Katie Leggett
Press Here
linda@presshereproductions.com
katie@pressherepublicity.com
CULTA MEDIA CONTACT
Renier Fee
Renier.Fee@CULTA.io
www.CULTA.io