Mark Walker's book, Is She Worth It and Can I Afford Her? The Power of Unconditional Love from a Man's Perspective
The central theme of Is She Worth It and Can I Afford Her? is the worth of women seen through the unconditional love of Christ.
"I want the women to recognize how valuable they are and men to understand who they are and the role they play. I wanted to deepen or give a greater perspective to people who are already married and for singles to understand the seriousness of saying 'I do,'" said Walker.
Mark D. Walker, Jr., is the President and Founder of Mark Walker Empowering Lives, LLC. As a Certified Expert Life Coach, he provides coaching to empower people to be their most fulfilled, powerful, and impactful self. He also conducts counseling on life, relationship, and spiritual issues. He is the co-author of Leader Shift, Transforming the Whole Man, a book that will help you understand your role as a leader and the people you lead. Mr. Walker's commitment to teaching the complete Word of God continues to make him a sought-after speaker at various conferences, workshops, and retreats.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date.
