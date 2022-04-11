Curion, a full-service product and packaging consumer insights firm, will be debuting a new podcast series titled, "A Front Row Seat at the Revolution: The Podcast."
CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curion, a full-service product and packaging consumer insights firm, will be debuting a new podcast series titled, "A Front Row Seat at the Revolution: The Podcast." Paul Earle, Adjunct Lecturer of Entrepreneurship & Innovation and Principal of brand and venturing group Earle & Company, will host the first two seasons of the Curion podcast, which debuts on April 13th. Each of the first two seasons will feature four episodes.
Curion, the leading research partner in insights driven innovation, is focused on bringing new thinking and innovation to the forefront of the conversation. Partnering with clients, thought leaders and industry innovators, Curion continues to challenge the way we think about insights, and empowers clients with new tools to better understand consumers which further propels their research objectives, and initiatives.
The podcast is building off of the written work that Curion and Earle have published together. Volume One of "A Front Row Seat…" was released in 2019; Volume Two was released in October 2021. Both series focus on brand new brands that are substantially disrupting the consumer products sector, and the trailblazers behind them. Many of the brands featured in the first "cohort" later emerged as huge winners; Allbirds shoes, Peloton home fitness, Hello oral care, and Olly vitamins are amongst them. Volume Two features promising and provocative new brands such as Magic Spoon cereal, Brightland oils, and Vacation sun care.
The podcast will bring listeners exciting and thought-provoking interviews with these protagonists of change. The podcast will feature stories and tips from some of the best in the game. The series also expands to include a prominent venture capitalist and two top leaders from the corporate side of new product innovation.
Sean Bisceglia, CEO of Curion, said "We are excited to bring these stories to the forefront! We believe that the stories of these disruptors will be inspiring conversations that will be enjoyed by both entrepreneurs, insights professionals, CPG executives and many more."
"There was a revolution in consumer products raging before the pandemic, and it shows no signs of slowing down today," Earle said. "This continues to be a great time to innovate. The written work and now the podcast interviews to follow provide inspiration for those seeking to create something new, or simply just gain a better understanding of what is happening out there."
The first two seasons will feature guests such as Gabi Lewis, Cofounder of Magic Spoon, Brigette Wolf, Global Head of SnackFutures at Modelez, Aishwarya Iyer, founder of Brightland oils and vinegars, Amol Dixit, head of G Works at General Mills, Jill Van Gyn, CEO of Fatso peanut butter, venture capitalist Deborah Benton of Willow, and others.
The podcast will be published on both the Spotify and Apple Podcasts platforms. Tune in, like and follow.
About Curion:
Curion provides world-class quantitative and qualitative product insights. Applying proven industry-leading, innovative methods to service over 65% of Global 100 companies, Curion works with its clients to determine what products consumers like and why they are liked and how. As a result, Curion clients mitigate risk of marketplace failure by ensuring that only products of quality and character will be introduced to the market, providing repeatable delight to their consumers. Curion accomplishes this with its disruptive methods and approaches, sensory processes, facilities and world-class data insights. In 2019 alone, Curion tested 127,000 consumers across its San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas and New York metropolitan-area facilities. The result of a merger between Q Research Solutions and Tragon Corp., Curion brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the consumer science industries.
