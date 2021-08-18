AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Curios, Inc (Curios) reports that its customers have sold over 1,000,000 NFTs to their buyers directly through Curios' NFT marketplace platform. This statistic makes Curios one of the most widely-used NFT platforms in existence.
The Curios NFT Software as a Service (SaaS) provides tools for artists, musicians and brands to launch and manage robust NFT marketplaces. Curios provides its customers with the tools needed to turn their intellectual property into digital assets on the blockchain in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT). Through Curios' platform, licensees sell NFTs directly to purchasers on their own website. The platform also provides functionality to run secondary markets for trading of NFTs.
Curios describes themselves as a "user-experience-first" company. Their NFT marketplace provides a streamlined, familiar ecommerce experience that makes it easy for buyers to purchase NFTs, even if they are not familiar with blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
"Approximately 72% of all NFTs sold through our platform are purchased via credit card payment.", reports Curios. "It is paramount to our company that we make purchasing and trading NFTs simple, for everyone, and being able to accept non-crypto payments is a huge part of that!"
CURIOS PAYMENTS
Curios licensees can instantly accept credit card, wire, and cryptocurrency payments with no application required. Curios is one of the first, if not the only platform that offers this.
Other platforms claim to be able to offer credit card payments, but they are often misleading their customers by instructing them to sign up for credit card merchant accounts with popular providers - this is not possible because it is a violation of the terms and policies of these providers to accept credit card payments for anything blockchain related.
Curios solved this by partnering directly with a merchant provider, and designing a unique offering that enables any Curios customer to instantly accept credit card and bank wire payments for NFTs.
Curios supports cryptocurrency payments for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDC.
CURIOS FEATURES
Curios is a "feature-forward" platform. Curios prides itself on pushing the envelope of what is possible within an NFT marketplace, and providing a vast set of functionality that no other platform currently offers in completeness.
A few of Curios' key features include:
- Complete management backend
- Create, mint, and manage NFTs
- Complete e-commerce features
- Instantly accept credit card, bank wire and crypto payments (no application required)
- Secondary market for trading NFTs
- ERC721 and ERC1155 smart contracts
- Custom smart contracts
- Cross-chain support
- API to extend Curios' functionality into existing mobile apps and websites
- User-generated NFTs
- Recommendation engine
- Enterprise security
ABOUT NON-FUNGIBLE TOKENS
A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a type of blockchain token that verifies ownership of digital items. Non fungible means that each NFT token is completely unique and its uniqueness is publicly verifiable on a blockchain. Most NFT tokens including the ones minted by Curios are on the Ethereum network including its layer 2 chains. Digital assets have always been undervalued and over consumed, but NFTs allow digital items to have traceable ownership and value. NFTs serve as a certificate of ownership that is immutable and has a wide variety of applications. NFTs are seeing high volumes of acceptance in today's marketplaces, and Curios seeks to lower all barriers to entry and make it as smooth as possible for the public to access this technology.
ABOUT CURIOS
Curios has been building and launching NFT marketplaces for various enterprise brands since 2020. They describe themselves as "feature-forward" and "user-experience-first", meaning that they are working to innovate and push the boundaries of functionality in the NFT space, all with a focus of streamlining the user's experience and lowering the barriers to entry for the average customer (i.e. non-crypto experts).
