SILVER SPRING, Md., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriosityStream, a leading global factual media company, today announced the 'Stay in, Stay Curious' campaign including an enhanced 'Kids' Mode', creating a kid-friendly space in the library of award-winning documentary films and series. In an effort to be as widely accessible as possible, CuriosityStream is temporarily cutting its price to just $12 for a full year's subscription. Viewers of all ages have immediate access to watch thousands of engaging and entertaining features, series and short-form films on science, nature, history, travel, adventure, lifestyle and more.
For younger viewers, 'Kids' Mode' is a feature now available across all CuriosityStream subscriptions and devices. When enabled on a user's account, it filters out access to content that includes visually explicit violence, occasionally seen in historical re-creations, shows with disturbing imagery, as well as visually explicit sexual content occasionally seen in nature films, for example.
"As our world has entered uncharted waters over the past weeks, we have pushed ourselves to accelerate projects like 'Kids' Mode' that we hope will make it a bit easier for parents to keep their kids entertained and learning while providing the peace of mind that they are in a wholesome and safe content environment," said Devin Emery, Head of Growth for CuriosityStream. "We want to do what we can to support families and to help kids continue to engage their curiosity while spending more time at home."
Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning destination for documentary series and features covering every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets. With thousands of titles, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream delivers shows across the full spectrum of the non-fiction genre.
Check out just a few CuriosityStream films and series perfect for students studying from home:
Science
- The legendary naturalist Sir David Attenborough delights viewers with the beauty and science of bioluminescence in the award-winning DAVID ATTENBOROUGH'S LIGHT ON EARTH. (60 minutes)
- Kids will love the teen trio from QUARX, doing science as it's never been done before, with superpowers that defy the laws of physics. (26 short-form episodes)
- OCEAN MYSTERIES WITH JEFF CORWIN takes young explorers around the world to learn about life under the sea. (3 seasons, 26 episodes each)
Nature and Wildlife
- GOING NUTS: TALES FROM THE SQUIRREL WORLD unveils the enchanting world of one of the planet's most-watched mammals. But don't let their cuteness fool you! They may be small, but squirrels are one of the most successful species in our eco-system. (60 minutes)
- Follow along JACK HANNA'S WILD COUNTDOWN as the famously fun wildlife expert shares his adventures, looking for the most rare and fascinating creatures he can find. (4 seasons, 22 episodes each)
- And of course, dinosaurs! PREHISTORIC WORLDS thrills with incredible CGI animations and the latest science about ancient life. (60 minutes)
History
- AMERICAN ICONS tells the often-unknown stories of the men and women who have defined America and its place in the world. Eleanor Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, Abe Lincoln and more. (7 episodes)
- Go on an irreverent romp through American HI$TORY to learn how money makes the world go 'round. Hosted by NPR's Peter Sagal. (4 episodes)
- UNSINKABLE: JAPAN'S LOST BATTLESHIP commemorates the upcoming 75th anniversary of the end of WWII with history, technology and adventure wrapped up into one thrilling story. (60 minutes)
Geography
- BIG PICTURE EARTH takes viewers on an extraordinary tour of 20 of the most spectacular locations around the world. From Iceland's Glacier Lagoon to UTAH's Slot Canyons. (20 episodes, 30 minutes each)
- Join the adventure-seekers of ROCK THE PARK, as they explore America's greatest treasures -- her awe-inspiring national parks. From California's Channel Islands to Washington, D.C.'s national monuments, plan your next road trip when the time is right! (3 seasons, 26 episodes each)
- And from Florida's beautiful beaches to Maine's Indian summers, travel along the U.S. EAST COAST without battling traffic on Interstate 95. (5 episodes, 60 minutes each)
The Stay In, Stay Curious campaign is for annual HD and 4K subscriptions, as well as gift cards. Details can be found at CuriosityStream.com and at CuriosityStream.com/kids.
