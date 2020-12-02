Series features never seen and archival footage spanning three decades of the Jane Goodall Institute's harrowing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate victim chimpanzees of illegal wildlife trafficking STORY HIGHLIGHTS - CuriosityStream to premiere the 5x60 original series in spring 2021 with Dr. Jane Goodall, the Jane Goodall Institute & Off the Fence Productions - Series to provide intimate portraits and stories documenting the hopeful second chances and new families that chimpanzees find at the Jane Goodall Institute's Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center in the Republic of the Congo - Significant figures in the series include Dr. Goodall herself, Dr. Rebeca Atencia, JGI Congo's executive director and head veterinarian, and local caregiving staff and researchers