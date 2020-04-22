AVOCA, Pa., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGuard Warranty announced today that they have formed a professional alliance with SnapCell Inc. to bring their innovative automotive personal video solution to ProGuard's base of independent and franchise dealers across the United States. ProGuard Warranty plans to introduce SnapCell's simple to use, online video capabilities for automotive sales, service and business development centers through a discounted rate that allows dealerships to keep their digital doors open while maintaining social distancing.
ProGuard had been in product testing mode for over a year when the COVID-19 crisis hit. "Historically, the automotive industry has gone through a major shift every decade. Online shopping has increased drastically in recent years and the temporary closure of dealerships accelerated this modification in buying habits. While we didn't foresee a nationwide shutdown, we were already in talks with SnapCell as a solution dealers could use to adapt to the changed shopping experience," said Dominic Limongelli, President, ProGuard Warranty. "We've found that collaborating with companies in other channels is a great way to add value and better serve our clients. ProGuard has recently aligned with SiriusXM radio and PCMI's robust management software to improve the customer and dealer experience."
The SnapCell technology enables the whole automotive sales process to be facilitated with virtual digital retailing, ensuring that everyone is kept at a safe distance. Live video streaming can be used for face-to-face contact with the customer and they can even take the customer on a virtual test drive to replicate the dealer experience. The functionality extends to the service lane side of the operation where technicians can use video to explain the repairs recommended for the customer's vehicle, expediting approvals and opening more bays.
ProGuard is using the technology to stay in touch with dealer partners while their sales consultants are grounded. "Our business is reliant on dealers and we felt compelled to do something to help our partners across the nation at a time when in-person sales are not allowed in many states. We worked out an exclusive discounted trial rate for our dealers and are covering the difference to help them incorporate SnapCell into their operations immediately," explained Limongelli. "Looking ahead to the other side of this, the automotive dealer market will continue to change and how you embrace that change will determine if you survive. ProGuard is committed to putting our experience and resources to work, helping our dealers adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape."
"ProGuard is well known for relationship-oriented sales and they understood the value this could bring to their dealers, starting now. They came to us and offered to introduce SnapCell to their customer base to continue offering sales and service without contact," said Brent Williams, President and CEO of SnapCell. "Customers still need to buy vehicles and they currently have the time to do their research from home. SnapCell allows dealers to easily connect with customers, building trust and transparency and increasing conversion rates at a time when personal connections are restricted. Even after the doors reopen, we expect to see quite a bit has changed in how vehicles are shopped. Customers may be wary of walking on the lot or interacting with a service technician and may prefer to do many of these rituals virtually. Dealers that have developed the tools and become comfortable with the changed shopping experience will thrive in this environment."
About ProGuard Warranty (www.proguardwarranty.com)
ProGuard is a third-generation, family-owned business that has been serving the automotive industry for over seventy years. With so many years of experience, ProGuard offers a unique understanding of the products and coverage needed to protect dealers and their customers. They offer an expansive menu of new and pre-owned vehicle protection plans through a nationwide network of dealer partners. In addition, a commercial vehicle program, a CPO program with multi-point inspection and GAP coverage is also offered. For more information contact Dominic Limongelli, President, dlimongelli@proguardwarranty.com or call (877)-474-9462 Ext 105.
About SnapCell (www.snapcell.us.com)
SnapCell is automotive's leading provider of innovative video solutions designed to increase lead conversion, service up-sell, CSI scores, and overall dealership revenue. For more information visit snapcell.us.com or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10795223/