NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Personalized Instruction for Grades K–8 recently met all key correlation criteria for the WIDA Protocol for Review of Instructional Materials for ELLs (PRIME V2). This third-party review signifies that the program, which has been significantly updated to further meet the needs of ELLs, is correlated to the WIDA Standards Framework, connected to English Language Development Standards, and relevant for both US domestic and international audiences to meet the academic needs of ELLs. Today, i-Ready Personalized Instruction is composed of more than 1,150 lessons, nearly 75 percent of which are new from within the last three years.
"We are always improving our programs to meet the varied needs of students," said Claudia Salinas, Vice President of English Learning at Curriculum Associates. "This includes continuously creating more culturally responsive, authentic instructional content. With this latest alignment to the WIDA correlation criteria, educators can be assured that i-Ready connects and resonates with English [Language] Learners and enhances their learning experience."
i-Ready Personalized Instruction also aligned to the WIDA PRIME V2 correlation criteria in 2018. The correlation process identifies how the components of the 2012 Amplification of the English Language Development Standards (K–12) and the Spanish Language Development Standards (K–12) are represented in instructional materials. The PRIME V2 specifically examines instructional materials' asset-based philosophy, academic language, performance definitions, and strands of model performance indicators and the standards matrices.
Built to address the rigor of the new standards, i-Ready's mathematics and reading programs help students make real gains. i-Ready collects a broad spectrum of rich data on student abilities that identifies areas in which a student is struggling, measures growth across a student's career, supports teacher-led differentiated instruction, and provides a personalized instructional path within a single online solution.
i-Ready supports different levels of language proficiency and specifically engages ELLs through text-to-text, text-to-self, and text-to-world instruction. The vocabulary words used throughout the instructional program include Tier 2 high-utility words specifically chosen to maximize ELLs' vocabulary acquisition and knowledge. Over the last three years, Curriculum Associates has added new culturally responsive lessons for both elementary and middle school grades.
Today, i-Ready serves over eight million users nationwide and is currently being used by approximately 25 percent of all K–8 students across all 50 states. To learn more about i-Ready, visit i-Ready.com/Empower.
To learn more about i-Ready Personalized Instruction's alignment to PRIME V2, visit the WIDA website at WCEPS.org/WIDAPrimeV2/.
