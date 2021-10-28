CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curriki, a non-profit organization that has been revolutionizing the way digital learning content is distributed and openly shared, announced today that it is named Framework Consulting as a Certified partner. Framework will provide implementation services for Curriki's open-source digital content authoring and publishing solution, CurrikiStudio, including cloud hosting, training, content development, implementation, and support.
CurrikiStudio is the world's first free and open interactive learning content development technology for building, delivering, and maintaining interactive learning experiences, all in one place. By partnering with Curriki, Framework has created a distinctive solution for organizations who wish to utilize CurrikiStudio to build engaging, interactive and impactful content. Customers can now look to Framework for end-to-end services such as cloud hosting, content development, training/implementation, integration, and support.
"Curriki is dedicated to making interactive learning experiences accessible for everyone by providing free and open tools to design, customize and publish content," said Abby Ross, CEO of Curriki.org. "This partnership is allowing Framework and our team to take a big step forward, this will enable us to provide even greater technology solutions to all the organizations. We are truly proud of bringing this opportunity to life."
"We could not be more excited about this relationship", said Chris Sherman, Principal partner with Framework, "I have known and worked with several members of the Curriki team for nearly 20 years and could not be more excited to get to support a team of individuals that I respect and trust. This technology has the opportunity to move the needle, and we are proud to be part of getting it into the hands of users."
Curriki envisions a future where any organization across the globe can easily build a dynamic and interactive course. By scaling a network of Certified Learning Providers, Curriki can focus on building its world class free and open source technology platform, while continuing to grow an ecosystem that allows organizations to access best in class services to support the implementation of CurrikiStudio.
Curriki is a non-profit organization that has been revolutionizing the way digital learning content is distributed and openly shared - for over a decade. In July 2020, launched its flagship product CurrikiStudio. CurrikiStudio is the world's first free and open, interactive learning content development technology designed to accelerate and scale the creation of digital learning experiences. With turnkey authoring and publishing tools, Curriki enables educators and enterprises to create and manage dynamic learning experiences, without any coding knowledge required. We aim to make every aspect of the process simpler, faster, and affordable.
Framework is an education consulting firm with a long history of successfully supporting school systems and learning companies - resulting in positive strides for our clients and partners. Since 2008 Framework has worked in a multitude of school districts across the country and partnered with some of the biggest education companies in the world. With offerings such as Professional Development and Training, Embedded Coaching, Implementation Management, Leadership Development and Executive Leadership Coaching, every project is focused on one thing: impacting the educational experience so students have all the tools they need to excel in an ever-changing and challenging world.
Visit curriki.org to register for a free demo account and experience how you can leverage CurrikiStudio to scale and deliver your organization's curriculum experiences. The free content authoring tool provides over 50 mobile-first activities including interactive multimedia, images, games, virtual tours, and simulations, and one-click publishing to Learning Management Systems. To learn more about becoming a CurrikiStudio Showcase Partner, please visit curriki.org/showcase.
