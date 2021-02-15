NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By using the Grip software program, CURVE CONNECT offers attending visitor's matchmaking & networking opportunities powered by Artificial Intelligence. This state-of-the-art software enables buyers to save valuable time, work efficiently, & enjoy discovering new brands from the comfort of their offices or stores. "We are cognizant that both buyers & brand representatives are time crunched, therefore we are embracing the use of technology to help meet their needs," says Raphael Camp, CEO of Eurovet Americas.
The February edition is a joint effort with the Salon International de la Lingerie in France. By collaborating, CURVE CONNECT will be able to introduce more European brands to the platform & widen the assortment of exhibitors in 2021. To date 120+ international exhibitors will be participating include renowned labels Marie Jo, Aubade, Simone Perele, Chantelle, & Wacoal. New in 2021 will be a different level of subscription services & badge types, including a Webinar viewer option that allows limited access to attendees who wish to learn new business strategies with daily webinars and conferences on trends and economic indicators.
The intimate apparel market is said to be booming as consumers staying at home seek out more casual and comfortable pieces like loungewear and athleisure, many of traditional lingerie players, with their focus on corsetry and fit, more difficult to sell online, have struggled over the past year. In 2020, the lingerie market has done better than the average clothing market players that have focused on comfort pieces; loungewear and athleisure have performed better than the market overall, notably due to the comparative ease of selling such products online.
Kicking off the show on Tuesday Feb 16th will be a short movie followed by a panel discussion with the North America managers of some French lingerie brands, part of the non-profit "Lingerie Francaise", – featuring 10 French lingerie brands aiming to highlight the sector's savoir-faire and scope. The same day, the NPD group will give an Outlook of the intimates market in 2021. Later that first day, the retail expert Lynn Swintanowski will hold a practical workshop on "Improving your profits all year long - Simple solutions for enhancing your retail business operations."
Among the 15+ hours of original content produced, some other topics include: on February 17 "An Intimate Chat with Retailers – The new mindset of the 2021 consumer", on February 18 "Social Media Make-over - Creating engaging content & story telling" and on February 20 "How to engage the 20 year old Customer - A Roundtable discussion on capturing the GEN Z consumer."
Another highlight of the week will be the very interesting discussion on February 19 with leaders from the well-known Fashion brands- Eileen Fisher and Free People: "Sustainability and Fashion: How to Implement Sustainable Practices for Brands and Retailers" with Andrea Kennedy (LIM College), Amy Hall (Eileen Fisher) and Julie Verdugo (Free People).
Expectations are high that a global audience will be attending the February virtual show. At the recent September 2020 edition, CURVE CONNECT welcomed 1000+ International buyers from the USA, Canada, England, France, Spain, Japan, Australia, & Mexico.
Comexposium is planning to offer physical CURVE events in NY and Los Angeles in the 3rd quarter of 2021. They are also exploring boutique-like smaller regional shows later in 2021.
For more info contact: kirsten@curvexpo.com
Full webinars and events calendar:
(2/16) Where Comfy Meets Cozy: Intimates Market Trends and 2021 Outlook by NPD.
Todd Mick & Kristen Classi Zummo (The NPD Group)
(2/16) LINGERIE FRANCAISE – Rendez-vous a short film followed by a discussion on the global marketplace.
10 prestigious brands of French Lingerie (Antigel, Aubade, Chantelle, Empreinte, Lise Charmel, Lou, Louisa Bracq, Maison Lejaby, Passionata and Simone Pérèle) invite you to discover and discuss "RENDEZ-VOUS", a very French short film by Lingerie Française. A celebration of diversity, inclusivity, natural beauty and self-actualization through stunning photography and movement.
Watch the short movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp_g9qNAWV8
A roundtable will follow with the creators of this video followed by a talk with the North America managers of the 10 featured French brands.
(2/16) Improving your profits all year long - Simple solutions for enhancing your retail business operations.
Lynn Swintanowski (Creative Business Consulting Group)
___________
(2/17) What to Expect: Spring / Summer 2022 Future Forecast.
Melody Linscott (ITL Intelligent Label)
(2/17) Ask Freddy & Suzanne Anything - How to lift your Boobs & Spirits!
Frederika Zappe (Eveden) and Suzanne Pentland (Wacoal Europe)
(2/17) An Intimate Chat with Retailers - The new mindset of 2021 consumer.
Ellen Lewis (The Lingerie Briefs), Carla Mackie (Uplift Lingerie), Patricia Naylor (Rumeur Lingerie), Molly Hopkins (LiviRae Lingerie), Dow Hickman (Top Drawer Lingerie), Nanette Parsons (Best Rack Around), Lindsey Runyon (Bellefleur Lingerie Boutique)
___________
(2/18) How Technological Innovation Revolutionizes the Intimate Apparel Industry.
Asi Efros (ANN VOGUE), Darren Glenister (Materal Exchange), Kateřina Škarabelová (Ofform3D), Yael Chojnowski (Nettelo)
(2/18) Diversify your Business and expand your Customer Base in times of COVID-19 by adding Post-Mastectomy Products.
Colleen Ruby (Anita USA)
(2/18) Social Media Make-over - Creating engaging content & story telling.
Karen Cooper (Media Specialist)
___________
(2/19) Traceable Fibers & Sustainability in Fashion.
Erica Redd (Lenzing Fibers), Gonzalo Pertile (Madewell), Cheryl Zubowski (Repreve)
(2/19) What to buy for Fall /Winter 2021 - Trend Guide by Fashion Snoops.
Patricia Maeda (Fashion Snoops)
(2/19) Sustainability and Fashion: How to Implement Sustainable Practices for Brands and Retailers.
Andrea Kennedy (LIM College), Amy Hall (Eileen Fisher), Julie Verdugo (Free People)
___________
(2/20) Keeping in Touch in a Touch-free World.
Frederika Zappe (Eveden), Rosa Harris (Vy's Closet), Lee Padgett (Busted Bra Shop), Sam Conover (Broad Lingerie)
___________
(2/22) Minimizing the Environmental Footprint by Recycling, Upcycling, and Reusing.
Asi Efros (ANN VOGUE), Stephanie Benedetto (Queen of Raw), Elaine Birks-Mitchell (The Bra Recyclers)
(2/22) How to engage the 20-year-old Customer - A Roundtable discussion on capturing the GEN Z consumer.
Todd Mick (The NPD Group), Amy Pearson (Stole My Heart), Guido Campello (Cosabella), Wencillia Querbel (Comics Girls Need Bras)
ABOUT CURVE /
Curve, hosted by Comexposium group USA, is the leading trade show platform for intimate apparel and swimwear. In North America, Comexposium group USA produces Curve New York, Curve Los Angeles, and Curve Montreal to gather top brands, buyers and industry influencers. The show focuses on creating business relationships, sharing experiences and identifying trends and themes for the intimates industry around the world. In the US, Comexposium group USA also organizes Interfilière New York, the leading sourcing show for intimates. http://curve-newyork.com
Press contact: raphael.camp@comexposium.com
Media Contact
Raphael Camp, Eurovet Americas, +1 9178334903, raphael.camp@comexposium.com
SOURCE Eurovet Americas