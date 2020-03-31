LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Music Project today announced that it will continue to be available to assist music supervisors with affordable and authentic vintage music during the COVID-19 shutdown. The Legacy Music Project brings a unique catalog of music by the originators and innovators who have all previously written, performed, or contributed as a member of the actual band that charted from the 1960s – 1990s.
This month, The Legacy Music Project is excited to announce their newest roster additions and catalog, Gene "Poo Poo Man" Anderson (Parliament-Funkadelic) and legendary New York hip-hop artist, Kool Mo Dee.
Gene "Poo Poo Man" Anderson and Kool Mo Dee represent the very best of the 1970s and 1980s. "Poo Poo Man" and his gritty vocals were a member of one the most all-time iconic funk groups of the 1970s, George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic and for those around during the 1980s hip-hop scene. Who could ever forget Kool Mo Dee's iconic, "How You Like Me Now" or "The Wild Wild West" and even his classic MC battles with LL Cool J? Each, like a transporter, they take me back to my teenage years and 20s. Says, Jerry Davis, Legacy Music Project, Chief Strategy Officer.
"We are very proud and excited to have these two legends as members of the Legacy Music Project family. They will wonderfully complement many of our other artists and composers who represent; The Beach Boys, Train, Sugar Ray, Survivor, Shalimar, and the Gap Band to name a few," said Casey Purvis, Co-CEO. Together, they represent too many gold and platinum albums to count.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives of the company, including:
- Launched in January 2020
- Made Vintage music from major artists far more affordable.
- Eliminated clearance issues with major name artists.
We are working to change and simplify the way Vintage music is found and licensed.
