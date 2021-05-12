REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Cyara was selected for Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021 due in part to the company's commitment to investing in employees' professional and personal development while emphasizing a learning mindset. Cyara's Lifelong Learning program allots each employee funding to learn about anything they are interested in – from art classes to coding courses. Cyara employees are supported and encouraged to continue learning about things that interest them and make them happy. This approach to ongoing employee education fosters a growth mindset, resulting in satisfied, well-adjusted employees. It also allows Cyara to promote people from within - allowing employees to shift and grow into new roles as opportunities arise and their areas of expertise expand based on their interests.
"At Cyara, we truly believe that when you establish a company culture that cultivates and raises the skill level and knowledge of employees through training and education, it shows employees that you value their work and you're willing to invest in their career," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyara. "When employees feel appreciated and invested in, they know that their role and work serve a valuable purpose."
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
As a global company with offices and employees around the world, Cyara is blessed with an extremely diverse workforce including all races, religions, sexual orientations, and belief systems. This diversity encourages innovative thinking through all the various perspectives and backgrounds our individuals bring to the team. Cyara cultivates this spirit of innovation by hosting annual diversity and inclusion training sessions.
Cyara also has a track record of hosting many company team-building exercises and events, including group volunteer opportunities, go-cart racing, scuba diving, white-water rafting, and other collaborative activities. Generous budgets are set aside annually for in-person events to make sure employees have ample opportunities to receive job-related training and build relationships with their co-workers.
As employees are upskilled, they gain confidence in themselves and their abilities, which reinforces the company culture through their internal evangelization of the effectiveness of ongoing employee education. Confidence is contagious, and Cyara has seen firsthand that bolstering employee confidence leads directly to improved business performance, as customers trust and value working with sure, capable partners. Cyara employees are also encouraged to volunteer and give back to their communities. Employees are able to use one half-day per quarter to put towards a cause of their own choosing.
To learn more about career opportunities and workplace culture at Cyara, visit cyara.com/careers.
About Cyara
As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
Media Contact:
Laura Asendio
925-271-8220
10Fold Communications for Cyara
###
Media Contact
Laura Asendio, Cyara, 925-271-8220, cyara@10fold.com
SOURCE Cyara