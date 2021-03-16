LOS ANGELES, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Los Angeles-based cybersecurity firm that provides outcomes-based security to cloud-reliant companies such as FilmRise and Shein—is number 97 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list provides a one-of-a-kind overview of the most successful companies within California's independent small business segment.
"It's a great honor to be named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in California, and it validates our work," says CEO Lou Rabon, who founded the company in 2016. "Our team came together and overcame challenges in the midst of the pandemic, and this award is a testament to our hard work and resilience."
In the coming months, CDG will release a software product that will help with logging and visibility issues. The software augments CDG's services strategy and will ensure CDG can continue to innovate in the cybersecurity space. "Cybersecurity is a hot industry, and the changes we made during the past year have allowed us to focus on outcomes-based security and vCISO services," says Rabon. He plans to continue expanding the firm's reach while continuing its unwavering commitment to client services and skillful implementation.
"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOS and that these businesses are here to stay."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california.
ABOUT CYBER DEFENSE GROUP:
Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity expert Lou Rabon, Cyber Defense Group was designed to address the growing demand for experienced cybersecurity consulting for innovative cloud-native and cloud-reliant organizations. Their unique combination of Fortune 500 leadership experience and commitment to outcomes-based security enables CDG to fully protect their client's security posture while delivering desired business outcomes.
Inc. 5000 METHODOLOGY
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million.
