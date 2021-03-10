BOSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybereason, the leader in future-ready attack protection, in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Collaborative, a unique membership community for security leaders from the CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), today announced the launch of the CISO Stories, a weekly podcast that takes a deep dive into security topics with top leaders from across the public and private sectors who share their insights and expertise with the broader security community.
CISO Stories is co-hosted by Todd Fitzgerald, VP of Cybersecurity Strategy at the Cybersecurity Collaborative, and Sam Curry, Chief Security Officer at Cybereason, and is published to the Security Weekly podcast network serving more than 30,000 subscribers with nearly 3 million downloads in 2020. Each week the hosts will unpack the extraordinary perspectives and exceptional experiences of CISOs and other front-line cybersecurity leaders.
Guests on the show include well known security leaders, such as Dawn Capelli, CISO at Rockwell Automation; Ari Schwartz, of the Cybersecurity Coalition; Tony Sager, Former COO for Information Assurance at the NSA and SVP at The Center for Information Security; Roland Cloutier, Global CISO at TikTok; Steve Katz, Executive Advisor Deloitte, and more.
"We are enthusiastic about this new resource for security leaders, as our goal is to cut through the noise around cybersecurity and offer the audience an unvarnished take on the most important issues of the day from leaders who help shape the industry," said co-host and innovator Sam Curry. "These are candid conversations that drill down into a wide array of topics, with unvarnished opinions from some of the most influential names in security."
"CISO Stories is an excellent opportunity to highlight senior leaders in cybersecurity, hear their accounts of how they have addressed challenges they've faced and learn the specific and pragmatic actions they've taken to elevate not only their organizations but the community at large," said co-host and author Todd Fitzgerald. "We're thankful to Cybereason and Security Weekly as they help us grow this weekly series and continue to put a spotlight on these trailblazing leaders."
All CISO Stories episodes can be found on Security Weekly at: https://securityweekly.com/category-shows/the-ciso-stories-podcast/, on the Cybereason blog at https://www.cybereason.com/blog, or by subscribing through your favorite podcast broadcasting platform.
About Cybereason
Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen anti-virus (NGAV), and proactive threat hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every element of a Malop (malicious operation). The result: defenders can end cyber attacks from endpoints to everywhere. Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries.
About the Cybersecurity Collaborative
Cybersecurity Collaborative (CSC) is a mission-based membership organization that helps cybersecurity leaders be more successful. We facilitate trusted peer-to-peer collaboration, networking, and CISO-led content development to strengthen our members.
About Security Weekly
Security Weekly is the security podcast network for the security community, distributing free podcasts and media since 2005. Leveraging our experienced security practitioners, we connect the security industry with the security community. Our unique approach to podcasts helps educate the security community through our programs, known as security market validation.
About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)
Cybersecurity Collaborative is a CRA community and Security Weekly is a CRA resource. CRA was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges and obstacles that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals. Learn more at CyberRiskAlliance.com.
