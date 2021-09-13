FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esports in Canada are growing exponentially with a recent study indicating that 89% of Canadian kids and teens play video games. With screen time on the rise can gaming go from being considered hours wasted to becoming the perfect training for an introduction to the booming field of cybersecurity? CyberNB, Canada's epicenter for cybersecurity, thinks so.
CyberNB in partnership with CYBERPRO Global, a world-class cyber education and training provider, announced today that it has launched CYWARIA League North, Canada's Elite cybersecurity league. This engaging platform is the first of its kind in Canada and will provide students with unique insight into the dynamic nature of the cyber world, all the while teaching students by replicating real-life cyber threats.
"We know that cybersecurity skills are in high demand across all business sectors – and that this demand will only continue to grow as our world becomes ever-more connected," shared CyberNB CEO, Tyson Johnson. "CYWARIA League North offers students across the country an opportunity to compete in a fun-Esports-inspired cybersecurity league while learning real-world and in-demand skills."
In Canada, the rapidly growing field of cybersecurity represents $1.7 billion in GDP and employs over 11,000 people, and will continue to rise. As the Internet of Things, the sharing economy, and digitization drive great opportunities, they have also led to an increase in cyber-attacks and many people and organizations are increasingly vulnerable to these threats. Education and training for cyber skills in the classroom begins with cybersecurity basics such as privacy and sharing personal information to setting and maintaining strong passwords and builds up to learning about the most common threats, attacks, and vulnerabilities.
Beginning in October 2021, Canadian students registered in grades 11 and 12 will have the opportunity to enroll in the challenge-based platform that consists of 12 monthly challenges based on realistic scenarios and includes access to videos, tutorials, and other resources to help prepare for the next campaign. Each month, students' skills will be tested as they compete against each other to solve real-world cyber-threat scenarios. This competitive gaming environment breeds excitement, giving students unique insight into the dynamic nature of the cyber world and exposure to an in-demand and growing profession. There will also be scholarships and monthly prizes to be won.
To learn more about CYWARIA League North and to register your student, visit http://www.cywarialeaguenorth.com. Registration for this exciting program closes on October 11th, 2021.
About CyberNB
CyberNB was founded in 2016 to fill a crucial gap in Canada's cybersecurity ecosystem, providing a single overarching organization working on behalf of all stakeholders. Today, CyberNB has an extensive national and international network of partners and collaborators in business, government, and academia. A dynamic non-profit, CyberNB's four pillars–Workforce & Skills, Innovation & Infrastructure, Trust & Compliance, and Growth & Commercialization –pursue the collective advancement of Canada's booming cybersecurity sector. Learn more at http://www.cybernb.ca.
