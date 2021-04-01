(PRNewsfoto/Sectigo)

ROSELAND, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Root Causes, a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Security podcast from Sectigo®, a global provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, has exceeded 40,000 listens as it reaches the 150 episode milestone.

The five-star podcast is hosted by digital certificate industry veterans Tim Callan and Jason Soroko and explores the issues surrounding digital identity, PKI, and cryptographic connections. Top podcast episodes that engaged listeners include:

Today, best practices in digital certificates are continually under pressure from technology trends, new laws and regulations, cryptographic advances, and the evolution of our computing architectures to be more virtual, agile, ubiquitous, and cloud-based. Tim Callan and Jason Soroko interview influential guest experts to help listeners stay current on developments in this essential technology platform and to understand the whys and wherefores of popular PKIs.

Previous guest subject matters experts include Tom Tansy, Chairman of the SunSpec Alliance, Joel Rennich, Director of Jamf Connect, and former CableLabs CIO, Mitch Ashley.

The Root Causes podcast is available to listen to on leading podcast platforms Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security.

 

