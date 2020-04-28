NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D100 Radio, a top internet radio station out of New York, introduces an innovative fundraising event to support the first responders and healthcare workers protecting our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This interactive event, supported by UPS, will directly benefit NewYork-Presbyterian and the FDNY Foundation in New York, along with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and our Military Veterans through Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, in Boston.
On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser gives listeners a unique opportunity to interact with one of the nation's top internet radio stations while supporting the most important cause of our time. D100 Radio will feature content based on requests from listeners and first responders. During the 24-hour broadcast, patrons will be able to curate the on-air event, all in real time. The audience will be able to interact with and be broadcasted on D100 Radio, and also directly contribute to the organization of their choice.
"Today, our military are still forward deployed, fighting terrorism and closer to home, on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their families are saddled with the additional challenges presented by this pandemic," said Brigadier General (USA ret.) Jack Hammond, Home Base Executive Director and Incident Commander for the Boston Hope Medical Center. "Home Base remains committed to continue responding to the mental health implications of this pandemic. We are grateful to D100 for recognizing our work and rallying a grateful nation to support our very important mission on behalf of our Military and their families."
In collaboration with UPS, donors will receive a special thank you as well as a commemorative gift, only available during the fundraiser.
D100 Radio's On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser launches tomorrow on iHeartRadio, Apple Music and all platforms that carry the station. The fundraiser will also be available on D100Radio.com, and the D100 Radio App (available on iOS and Android). Donations begin at 6am EST tomorrow on D100Radio.com.
Join us tomorrow to support our region's bravest.
Media Contact:
D100 Radio Media Relations
(212) 878-7616
media@d100radio.com