NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D100 Radio, a top internet radio station, announces an innovative fundraising event to support the first responders and healthcare workers risking their lives to protect us during the COVID-19 pandemic. This interactive event, supported by UPS, will directly benefit major healthcare organizations in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Detroit, Seattle and New Orleans most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser gives listeners a unique opportunity to interact with one of the nation's top internet radio stations while supporting the most important cause of our time. D100 Radio will feature music, artists and content based on requests from listeners and first responders. During the 24-hour broadcast, patrons will be able to curate the on-air event, all in real time. The audience will be able to interact with and be broadcasted on D100 Radio, and also directly contribute to the organization of their choice to help the nation's leading frontline response teams.
The direct recipients of this one-of-a-kind fundraiser are the country's largest fire department, major hospitals, our military veterans and first responders at the epicenter of this unprecedented pandemic, as well as those pioneering the COVID-19 vaccine. These organizations represent our military veterans through Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, along with our first responders through the FDNY Foundation. The healthcare frontlines include: NewYork-Presbyterian in New York, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Ochsner Health in New Orleans, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, University of Washington Medicine in Seattle, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
In collaboration with UPS donors to this cause will receive a special thank you as well as a commemorative gift of appreciation, only available during the fundraiser.
D100 Radio's On the Frontlines: COVID-19 First Responder Fundraiser launches Wednesday, April 29 on iHeartRadio, Apple Music and all platforms that carry the station. The fundraiser will also be available on D100Radio.com, and the D100 Radio App (available on iOS and Android).
Mark your calendar for April 29, and join us to celebrate together and support our nation's bravest.
